Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (25 April 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New case(s): 4
Total confirmed: 86
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 10
Total in quarantine: 889
Gender Confirmed
Female – 43 Male – 43
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
0
Bonthe
0
Bombali
0
Falaba
0
Kailahun
0
Kambia
0
Kono
0
Kenema
3
Koinadugu
0
Moyamba
0
Portloko
6
Pujehun
0
Tonkolili
2
Western Rural
9
Western Urban
66
Total
86
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo