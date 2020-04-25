Coronavirus – Uganda: Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 is now 75 in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
– 1 new COVID-19 case confirmed today out of 1,116 samples tested from truck drivers.
– All 417 samples from the community are negative for COVID-19.
– The new case is a 43 year old Ugandan truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Malaba.
– Total Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 is now 75.
