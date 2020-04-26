APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: UN sets up regional knowledge hub to fight COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

These are the sectors SA is considering reopening in phase 4

On Thursday South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be a gradual phasing out of lockdown,...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Dubai Airshow: Tapping into the drone industry

Still on Dubai, we also find out what opportunities the drone industry presents from the Dubai Airshow. CNBC’s David Reid reports.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How Dubai is turning the desert into a mini city for EXPO 2020

With less than a year to the Dubai Expo 2020, CNBC’s Dan Murphy brings us up to speed on the progress as Dubai is turning a desert into a mini city.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As the world grapples with an unprecedented global health crisis of COVID-19, the United Nations is spearheading a digital hub to house information and knowledge resources to assist crucial development system partners in fighting the pandemic in Africa.

The virus has caused a global crisis affecting the core of humanity, affecting the social, economic, environment and related spheres, and it is attacking societies indiscriminately. In Africa, the region’s fragile health systems and economic costs can derail the socio-economic development trajectory of the global Sustainable Development Goals and the regional Agenda 2063 aspirations.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) projects that Africa’s GDP growth will decrease by almost half to 1.8 percent. In the region, COVID-19 is already disrupting millions of people’s livelihoods, with disproportionate impact on poor households and small and informal businesses.

Evidenced-based information and data from credible sources will be key not only to inform the COVID19 but also to aid the decision-making processes of governments, UN agencies and development partners to save the lives of people and economies. The Africa Knowledge Hub for COVID19 will be a resource open to all users,” said Oliver Chinganya, Director of the Africa Centre for Statistics.

The Africa Knowledge Hub for COVID19

To mitigate the effects of the pandemic, the United Nations is responding to the crisis as One UN in terms of preparedness, response and provision of updates on the COVID-19 epidemiological situation. The African Knowledge Hub for COVID-19 is a One-Stop-Shop for information and knowledge resources on the pandemic in Africa on strategies and responses by the regional UN Development System and Development Partners to support African Governments to strengthen capacities to effectively respond to the pandemic. The translation of collective UN knowledge into strategic action can guide the efforts of all national and international partners to support national governments.

“This Africa Knowledge Management Hub for COVID-19 is an accessible and interactive repository of interventions, engagements and resources designed to support African governments as they grapple with the epidemiological, socio-economic and governance complexities of the deadly coronavirus,” said Raymond Gilpin, Chief Economist, UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa.

The portal will facilitate the regional UN Development System’s (UNDS) efforts to identify, select, organize, disseminate and transfer important information, knowledge and expertise that are existing in the region. This will facilitate quick response to specific national member states requests in support of Agenda 2030 and 2063, as well as enhance collaboration amongst the regional UNDS in knowledge management.

The Hub will focus on developing and providing knowledge services from the wider UN system using intelligent clustering and contextualization by leveraging both human and intelligent machine processes. In addition, the Hub will also provide an interactive platform for collaboration, consultation and networking on important issues for the development agenda on the continent.

ECA and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) co-convened this initiative together with all UNDS entities. The collaboration is under Strengthened integrated data and statistical systems for sustainable development (Opportunity/Issue Based Coalition 1) with technical expertise on the development of the Hub provided by ECA.

The Africa Knowledge Hub on COVID 19 is a living hub that will be updated consistently and can be accessed at: https://knowledge.uneca.org/covid19/.

ECA, one of the UN’s five regional commissions, promotes the economic and social development of its member States, fosters intra-regional integration, and promote international cooperation for Africa’s development

UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, delivers a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleAs Nigeria grapple with COVID-19, stakeholders solicit for sustained delivery of Malaria services
Next articleCoronavirus – Libya: Escalating violence in Libya jeopardises COVID-19 response, warns IRC
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

These are the sectors SA is considering reopening in phase 4

On Thursday South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be a gradual phasing out of lockdown,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

EXPO 2020: How ready is Dubai to host the world?

CNBC Africa -
The United Arab Emirate’s Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy says Dubai is ready to work with the world and Africa will be fully represented in a strong way. She also notes that Dubai will be using the expo as a platform to launch the decade of action for the Sustainable Development Goals. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with her in Dubai to get more insight on plans for the expo....
Read more
Videos

DUBAI EXPO 2020: DCCI’s Omar Khan on integrating businesses

CNBC Africa -
For African companies looking to do business in Dubai, ahead of the EXPO 2020, the Director for International Offices at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Omar Khan says the chamber is the official business integration partner for the expo 2020 and has seen an average of $42 billion worth of trade between Africa and Dubai in the past 4 years. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai to discuss this and more....
Read more
Videos

EXPO 2020: Dubai working to attract medical tourists

CNBC Africa -
The CEO of Dubai-based company Amanat says medical tourism is one of the key objectives of the government of Dubai, as they are working to reduce the spend on foreign medical treatment which only a couple of years ago was about 12 billion dollars. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop discussed this and more with Tristan De Boysson, CEO of Amanat....
Read more
Videos

Mark Doumba on raising capital in Dubai

CNBC Africa -
Dubai-based Mark Doumba is a former professional tennis player and the CEO of Innovate Capital and he says raising capital in Dubai is a gradual process and requires time to build relationships and trust. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him asked about how the investment landscape in Dubai has evolved since the 2008 financial crisis and more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Libya: Escalating violence in Libya jeopardises COVID-19 response, warns IRC

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs the violence in Libya escalates by the day, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is warning that attacks on health care and civilian infrastructure are not only adding to the conflict’s ever increasing death toll, but also jeopardising the country’s already fragile COVID-19 response. At least 28 people were injured and five killed when their homes were hit on Monday, and the organisation is extremely concerned that civilian neighbourhoods appear to be coming un
Read more

As Nigeria grapple with COVID-19, stakeholders solicit for sustained delivery of Malaria services

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo“During public health crisis like the one we currently face with COVID-19, it is easy to forget what a huge threat malaria remains for all of us, especially the poorest and most vulnerable like our children and pregnant women. This is the reason we must not allow the giant strides made in reducing the burden of malaria in our community and nation at large to slide, even in the face of this pandemic”, says Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the national ambassador for the elimination
Read more

World Malaria Day: Zero Malaria Starts With Me

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday, the African Union Commission joins the world to celebrate the World Malaria Day by declaring the theme of the day: “Zero Malaria Starts with Me” and committing to step up the fight to end this deadly disease. The theme is inspired by a continental campaign called Zero Malaria Starts With Me led by the Commission in partnership with the RBM Partnership to End Malaria to strengthen the fight against malaria through increased and sustained investment and politic
Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (25 April 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases confirmed today: 62 Male: 44 Female: 18 Recovery: 2 Death: 2 Total confirmed cases: 390 Total deaths: 18 Total recoveries: 10 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved