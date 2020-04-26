Coronavirus – Cameroon: The Société Générale Cameroon Group alongside the Minsante

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Within the framework of the fight against Covid-19, the Group Société Générale Cameroon represented by its General Manager, Mrs. MAREME MBAYE NDIAYE, expressed its solidarity today, 24 April 2020, by a donation to the Minister of Public Health, of 8000 litres of hydro-alcoholic gel worth 40 million CFA francs.

