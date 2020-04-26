Coronavirus – Cameroon: The Turkish Embassy in Cameroon shows its generosity

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Within the framework of the national solidarity in connection with Covid-19 initiated by the President of the Republic, the Turkish Embassy in Cameroon, today, 24 April 2020, handed over a donation of equipment consisting of protective glasses, PPE suit, galoshes overboots, gloves, thermoflash and hydro-alcoholic gel for the response to the pandemic.

