APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Liberia: Ebola contact tracing lessons inform COVID-19 response

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

These are the sectors SA is considering reopening in phase 4

On Thursday South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be a gradual phasing out of lockdown,...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Dubai Airshow: Tapping into the drone industry

Still on Dubai, we also find out what opportunities the drone industry presents from the Dubai Airshow. CNBC’s David Reid reports.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How Dubai is turning the desert into a mini city for EXPO 2020

With less than a year to the Dubai Expo 2020, CNBC’s Dan Murphy brings us up to speed on the progress as Dubai is turning a desert into a mini city.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Lessons learned during the Ebola outbreak in Liberia six years ago are helping the West African country to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) which is working alongside the World Health Organization (WHO) on surveillance and the coordination of contact tracing.

UNFPA has been recruiting hundreds of contact tracers from local communities who are supporting health authorities in the most affected areas by identifying everyone who has been in contact with an infected person, monitoring their health for symptoms, and referring suspected cases for testing. 

“The work of the contact tracers is critical to breaking the chain of transmission of the disease in Liberia”, said Dr. Bannet Ndyanabangi, UNFPA’s representative in the country. 

Shame, stigma and mistrust

Liberia has reported just over 100 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.  The disease was first confirmed there on 16 March.  A week later, authorities declared a public health emergency and requested UN support. 

For UNFPA, the situation was an eerie reminder of the Ebola epidemic that devastated Liberia, as well as Guinea and Sierra Leone, between 2014-2016.  During that crisis, UNFPA worked with the Liberian Government and other health partners to implement contact tracing. 

Although there are clear differences between the two outbreaks, UNFPA said some issues are the same, including shame, stigma and widespread mistrust in the community. 

A tough job

In response to COVID-19, the Liberian authorities have implemented movement restrictions. Neighbouring Montserrado and Margibi counties are the epicentre of the outbreak, and residents there face more stringent quarantine measures. 

Contact tracers are urgently being recruited, trained and deployed. In addition to identifying and confirming infections, their duties also include teaching people about infection prevention.

“It is not easy to work as a contract tracer, especially when there is still a high level of denial and stigmatization at the level of the community”, said Octavius Koon, a contact tracer who has been assigned to follow five mortuary workers who had been in contact with a body that tested positive for COVID-19. 

To combat this mistrust, UNFPA is recruiting contact tracers who come from the most affected areas and deploying them within their respective communities. Still, they have to battle mistrust and misinformation.  

“Some of the contacts we are working with do not want to be identified by community members, fearing stigmatization. Some of them also believe it is a waste of time to keep checking on them for the period, 14 to 21 days, when they are not ill”, said Mr. Koon. 

“You sometimes realize that people would choose to lie or mislead you.” 

Safeguarding health and welfare

Contact tracers also know that in doing their jobs, they are putting their own health at risk. Mr. Koon said strict adherence to guidelines and protocol offers some reassurance. 

“The issue of personal safety cannot be taken for granted,” he added. 

UNFPA has praised the contact tracers as they are essential for safeguarding the health and welfare of their communities. 

“UNFPA appreciates their efforts because, as frontliners, with direct contact with potential COVID-19 infected persons, they are getting involved with the fight against an infectious disease that may put their and their families’ lives at risk,” said Dr. Ndyanabangi the agency’s representative in Liberia. 

Today, there are more than 200 UNFPA-supported contact tracers working with the Montserrado County Health Team, which covers both Margibi and Montserrado counties. Efforts are underway to increase that number to 400 tracers in the coming weeks. 

UNFPA has also contributed four pickup trucks, five motorbikes and 60 mobile phones to the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, to support surveillance efforts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Libya: Escalating violence in Libya jeopardises COVID-19 response, warns IRC
Next articleCoronavirus – Rwanda: Covid-19 Update (25 April 2020)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

These are the sectors SA is considering reopening in phase 4

On Thursday South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be a gradual phasing out of lockdown,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

EXPO 2020: How ready is Dubai to host the world?

CNBC Africa -
The United Arab Emirate’s Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy says Dubai is ready to work with the world and Africa will be fully represented in a strong way. She also notes that Dubai will be using the expo as a platform to launch the decade of action for the Sustainable Development Goals. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with her in Dubai to get more insight on plans for the expo....
Read more
Videos

DUBAI EXPO 2020: DCCI’s Omar Khan on integrating businesses

CNBC Africa -
For African companies looking to do business in Dubai, ahead of the EXPO 2020, the Director for International Offices at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Omar Khan says the chamber is the official business integration partner for the expo 2020 and has seen an average of $42 billion worth of trade between Africa and Dubai in the past 4 years. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai to discuss this and more....
Read more
Videos

EXPO 2020: Dubai working to attract medical tourists

CNBC Africa -
The CEO of Dubai-based company Amanat says medical tourism is one of the key objectives of the government of Dubai, as they are working to reduce the spend on foreign medical treatment which only a couple of years ago was about 12 billion dollars. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop discussed this and more with Tristan De Boysson, CEO of Amanat....
Read more
Videos

Mark Doumba on raising capital in Dubai

CNBC Africa -
Dubai-based Mark Doumba is a former professional tennis player and the CEO of Innovate Capital and he says raising capital in Dubai is a gradual process and requires time to build relationships and trust. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him asked about how the investment landscape in Dubai has evolved since the 2008 financial crisis and more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 cases (30,329) deaths (1,374), and recoveries (9,106) by region: Central (2,652 cases; 92 deaths; 833 recoveries): Burundi (15; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,489; 53; 697), Central African Republic (19; 0; 10), Chad (46; 0; 15), Congo (200; 6; 19), DRC (442; 28; 50), Equatorial Guinea (258; 1; 8), Gabon (176; 3; 30), Sao Tome & Principe (7; 0; 0) Eastern (3,127; 71; 1,076): Djibouti (1,008; 2; 373): Eritrea (39; 0; 13), Ethiopia (122; 3; 29), Kenya (343; 14; 98), Madagascar (123; 0; 62), M
Read more

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Covid-19 Update (25 April 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCases: 183 (7 new); Tests today: 1,275; Recoveries: 88 (1 new); Deaths: Active cases: 95. This reflects a rise in cases of cross-border truck drivers and their assistants. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition. The prevention measures announced by the Govemment of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and staying at home, In addition, face masks must be worn in public and in multi-family compou
Read more

Coronavirus – Libya: Escalating violence in Libya jeopardises COVID-19 response, warns IRC

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs the violence in Libya escalates by the day, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is warning that attacks on health care and civilian infrastructure are not only adding to the conflict’s ever increasing death toll, but also jeopardising the country’s already fragile COVID-19 response. At least 28 people were injured and five killed when their homes were hit on Monday, and the organisation is extremely concerned that civilian neighbourhoods appear to be coming un
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: UN sets up regional knowledge hub to fight COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
As the world grapples with an unprecedented global health crisis of COVID-19, the United Nations is spearheading a digital hub to house information and knowledge resources to assist crucial development system partners in fighting the pandemic in Africa. The virus has caused a global crisis affecting the core of humanity, affecting the social, economic, environment and related spheres, and it is attacking societies indiscriminately. In Africa, the region’s fragile health systems and econ
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved