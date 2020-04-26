Coronavirus – Nigeria: Borno State – COVID-19 Situation Report No. 06, April 25, 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Epidemiological summary

• No additional confirmed case

• Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 25th April 2020 stands at 14

• Total associated deaths – 2.

• Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA – 10 from Jere, 2 from MMC, 1 from Gwoza, and 1 from Bui LGAs

• Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 176

• Total of 17 samples were collected in Pulka Gwoza LGA, 11 tested negative, 6 pending

• 5 alerts came in today and were all investigated.

• The State Rapid Response Team and all LGA Rapid Response Teams activated and led by Director Public Health as IM.

• EOC meets every day to review the activities of all the pillars

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).