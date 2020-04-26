APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Covid-19 Update (25 April 2020)

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

These are the sectors SA is considering reopening in phase 4

On Thursday South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be a gradual phasing out of lockdown,...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Dubai Airshow: Tapping into the drone industry

Still on Dubai, we also find out what opportunities the drone industry presents from the Dubai Airshow. CNBC’s David Reid reports.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How Dubai is turning the desert into a mini city for EXPO 2020

With less than a year to the Dubai Expo 2020, CNBC’s Dan Murphy brings us up to speed on the progress as Dubai is turning a desert into a mini city.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Cases: 183 (7 new); Tests today: 1,275; Recoveries: 88 (1 new); Deaths: Active cases: 95.

This reflects a rise in cases of cross-border truck drivers and their assistants. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition.

The prevention measures announced by the Govemment of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and staying at home, In addition, face masks must be worn in public and in multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialling *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone: 114 (toll-free)

WhatsApp: +250 788 20 2080

Email: [email protected]

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Liberia: Ebola contact tracing lessons inform COVID-19 response
Next articleCoronavirus: African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

These are the sectors SA is considering reopening in phase 4

On Thursday South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be a gradual phasing out of lockdown,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

EXPO 2020: How ready is Dubai to host the world?

CNBC Africa -
The United Arab Emirate’s Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy says Dubai is ready to work with the world and Africa will be fully represented in a strong way. She also notes that Dubai will be using the expo as a platform to launch the decade of action for the Sustainable Development Goals. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with her in Dubai to get more insight on plans for the expo....
Read more
Videos

DUBAI EXPO 2020: DCCI’s Omar Khan on integrating businesses

CNBC Africa -
For African companies looking to do business in Dubai, ahead of the EXPO 2020, the Director for International Offices at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Omar Khan says the chamber is the official business integration partner for the expo 2020 and has seen an average of $42 billion worth of trade between Africa and Dubai in the past 4 years. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai to discuss this and more....
Read more
Videos

EXPO 2020: Dubai working to attract medical tourists

CNBC Africa -
The CEO of Dubai-based company Amanat says medical tourism is one of the key objectives of the government of Dubai, as they are working to reduce the spend on foreign medical treatment which only a couple of years ago was about 12 billion dollars. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop discussed this and more with Tristan De Boysson, CEO of Amanat....
Read more
Videos

Mark Doumba on raising capital in Dubai

CNBC Africa -
Dubai-based Mark Doumba is a former professional tennis player and the CEO of Innovate Capital and he says raising capital in Dubai is a gradual process and requires time to build relationships and trust. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him asked about how the investment landscape in Dubai has evolved since the 2008 financial crisis and more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 cases (30,329) deaths (1,374), and recoveries (9,106) by region: Central (2,652 cases; 92 deaths; 833 recoveries): Burundi (15; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,489; 53; 697), Central African Republic (19; 0; 10), Chad (46; 0; 15), Congo (200; 6; 19), DRC (442; 28; 50), Equatorial Guinea (258; 1; 8), Gabon (176; 3; 30), Sao Tome & Principe (7; 0; 0) Eastern (3,127; 71; 1,076): Djibouti (1,008; 2; 373): Eritrea (39; 0; 13), Ethiopia (122; 3; 29), Kenya (343; 14; 98), Madagascar (123; 0; 62), M
Read more

Coronavirus – Liberia: Ebola contact tracing lessons inform COVID-19 response

APO Africa Press Office -
Lessons learned during the Ebola outbreak in Liberia six years ago are helping the West African country to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) which is working alongside the World Health Organization (WHO) on surveillance and the coordination of contact tracing. UNFPA has been recruiting hundreds of contact tracers from local communities who are supporting health authorities in the most affected areas by identifying everyone who has been in conta
Read more

Coronavirus – Libya: Escalating violence in Libya jeopardises COVID-19 response, warns IRC

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs the violence in Libya escalates by the day, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is warning that attacks on health care and civilian infrastructure are not only adding to the conflict’s ever increasing death toll, but also jeopardising the country’s already fragile COVID-19 response. At least 28 people were injured and five killed when their homes were hit on Monday, and the organisation is extremely concerned that civilian neighbourhoods appear to be coming un
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: UN sets up regional knowledge hub to fight COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
As the world grapples with an unprecedented global health crisis of COVID-19, the United Nations is spearheading a digital hub to house information and knowledge resources to assist crucial development system partners in fighting the pandemic in Africa. The virus has caused a global crisis affecting the core of humanity, affecting the social, economic, environment and related spheres, and it is attacking societies indiscriminately. In Africa, the region’s fragile health systems and econ
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved