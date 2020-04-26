Coronavirus – South Africa: Committees on Health to receive a briefing from the Minister of Health on COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Portfolio Committee on Health and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services will tomorrow hold a virtual joint meeting where they will receive a briefing from the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize on the state of readiness of quarantine sites in the provinces, shortage of personal protective equipment, services provided to refugees and asylum seekers, financial/budgetary implications of this pandemic on the Department of Health, policy implications post-pandemic and an update on vaccine trials. Details of the virtual meeting: Date: 27 April 2020 Time: 7am The meeting will take place via Microsoft Teams. Members of the media who would like to be part of the meeting to observe, can join Microsoft Teams Meeting link below or alternately connect via dialling the number provided below the link, with the Conference ID: 530 887 858#

