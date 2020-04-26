Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in Western Cape

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Update on the coronavirus by Premier Alan Winde; over 3000 tests conducted in the past 48 hours

As of 17h00 on 25 April, the Western Cape has recorded 1531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

1531

Total recoveries

249

Total deaths

32

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

1250

Patients in hospital

68 with 26 in ICU

Total tests conducted

25774

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district

Cases

Western

359

Southern

198

Northern

74

Tygerberg

162

Eastern

152

Klipfontein

91

Mitchells Plain

103

Khayelitsha

146

Total

1285

Sub Districts Non-Metro:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Garden Route

Bitou

5

Garden Route

Knysna

14

Garden Route

George

14

Garden Route

Hessequa

5

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

19

Garden Route

Oudtshoorn

3

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

18

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

13

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

21

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

2

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

76

Overberg

Overstrand

11

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

3

West Coast

Swartland

7

Unallocated: 34

Data notes:

*Going forward, the data will be reported as at 17h00 on the previous day, rather than at midnight in order to allow more time to prepare the daily reports. Cases reported in Khayelitsha (1), Breede Valley (3) and Drakenstein (2) yesterday have been reallocated based on updated address data.

The province has recorded two more deaths- ​a 53 year old man with significant comorbidities and a 76 year old man-bringing the total number of deaths to 32 in the province. We extend our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Most of the people who have died in the province have been vulnerable, either because of their age, or because they had an underlying medical condition. The lockdown regulations are in place to protect you, but also to help save the lives of these vulnerable groups. Many people will contract COVID-19 in the province in the coming months and recover, but for the elderly and the sick, the risk of serious complications is much higher.

Kindness and compassion for those ill:

Anyone can contract COVID-19; it does not discriminate. We must remember that just like every other person who gets sick, those infected with Covid-19 deserve our love, kindness and compassion at all times.

COVID-19 testing:

In the past 48 hours, we have conducted over 3000 tests in the province in line with our strategy to seek out pockets of infection in our communities, isolate those who are positive and trace their contacts. We follow an active case finding approach to testing and screening, where we follow the “bush fires” – pockets of infections within communities, and identify those who are infected with Covid-19 as quickly as possible. The screening process, based on this evidence, refers those who are symptomatic for testing.

Infection prevention:

As we move towards level 4 of lockdown, the risk of infection can increase as there will be more people moving around. We must make sure we are aware of this at all times: follow the golden rules of hygiene at all times when you leave the house, always keep a distance from others, and make sure that you wear a cloth mask. Wearing a cloth mask will become mandatory from 1 May, but we encourage you to already start wearing one already if you leave the house. Please remember to not touch your face when wearing a mask and to follow the golden rules of hygiene at all times when doing so.

Infections are most likely to happen where people congregate and come into close contact- in supermarkets, on public transport and in the workplace. We have met with the retail sector and have devised protocols which are aimed at keeping their staff and their customers safe.

Already, we have seen a number of retailers put innovative measures in place to ensure safety while shopping- these include protective screens in some stores, stickers or tape used to indicate social distancing while queuing, and special shopping hours for the elderly.

Shoppers can play their part by ensuring that they do not go shopping if they feel sick or have flu-like symptoms, they cover their nose and mouth with a tissue or their elbow while coughing or sneezing and they wear clean, cloth masks while shopping. If someone stands too close to you, tell them kindly to keep their distance.

It is also best to only send only one family member to do the shopping and this person should be the healthiest person in the household.

Over the next week, Minister of Health, Nomafrench Mbombo will also undertake a roadshow at various supermarkets to highlight the importance of hand sanitizing, hygiene and social distancing.

Other businesses who intend to reopen on 1 May in line with the level 4 regulations, must devise infection prevention protocols which are applicable to their businesses to ensure that staff and clientele are not put at any additional risk.

Province:

Western Cape

Issued by:

Western Cape Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.