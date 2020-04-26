APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Sudan Flash Update, 26 April 2020: As of 22 April 2020, there are 213 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan

By Africa Press Office

On 22 April, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) announced the registration of 33 new COVID-19 cases and one death bringing the total to 140 cases, including 13 deaths.

Khartoum state: 133 cases

White Nile state: 3 cases

River Nile state: 1 case

Gezira state: 3 cases

On 20 April the Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a decision to extend the closure of Sudanese airports for international and domestic flights until 20 May 2020. This is in line with the precautionary measures adopted by the Government for the three-week lockdown. This excludes scheduled cargo flights; humanitarian aid and technical and humanitarian support flights; flights of companies operating in the oil fields; and evacuation flights for foreign nationals. UNHAS passenger flights are not operating, but cargo flights are operational.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of OCHA Sudan.

