Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (25 April 2020)

As of 25 April 2020. a cumulative total of 2,719,897 confirmed cases and 187,705 deaths were reported from more than 210 countries/territories globally (Source WHO Sitrep No.96).

The Ministry would like to report that today, a total of 380 tests were done, giving total of 6067 screening and diagnostic tests done to date.

To date, Zimbabwe now has thirty-one confirmed eases. including two recoveries and four deaths.

Of the PCR tests done in Harare today, three were positive for COVID-19 and all the PCR tests done in Bulawayo today were negative for COVID-19.

Two Of the three cases confirmed today were due to local transmission. All the three cases are stable and not in hospital. More details on these cases to follow.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.

When you use a mask. cover your mouth and nose. and make sure that there are no gaps between your face and the mask, Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If masks are not used correctly. they can be a source of infection.

For assistance. please call COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.

