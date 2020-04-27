APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 African Numbers (27-04-2020)

By Africa Press Office

How Domino’s Won India’s Pizza Wars

Domino’s Pizza entered India in 1995. Since then, there are over 1,300 Domino’s stores across 282 cities in India, and its footprint continues to grow. As for Domino’s American rivals, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s, in India, the brands struggled
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

These are the sectors SA is considering reopening in phase 4

On Thursday South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be a gradual phasing out of lockdown,...
Dubai Airshow: Tapping into the drone industry

Still on Dubai, we also find out what opportunities the drone industry presents from the Dubai Airshow. CNBC’s David Reid reports.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

More than 31,000 #COVID19 cases reported on the African continent, with more than 20,000 cases & an average of 600 new cases each day in past 11 days in the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

East AfricaContributor -

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
How Dubai is turning the desert into a mini city for EXPO 2020

CNBC Africa -
With less than a year to the Dubai Expo 2020, CNBC’s Dan Murphy brings us up to speed on the progress as Dubai is turning a desert into a mini city.
EXPO 2020: How ready is Dubai to host the world?

CNBC Africa -
The United Arab Emirate’s Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy says Dubai is ready to work with the world and Africa will be fully represented in a strong way. She also notes that Dubai will be using the expo as a platform to launch the decade of action for the Sustainable Development Goals. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with her in Dubai to get more insight on plans for the expo....
DUBAI EXPO 2020: DCCI’s Omar Khan on integrating businesses

CNBC Africa -
For African companies looking to do business in Dubai, ahead of the EXPO 2020, the Director for International Offices at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Omar Khan says the chamber is the official business integration partner for the expo 2020 and has seen an average of $42 billion worth of trade between Africa and Dubai in the past 4 years. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai to discuss this and more....
EXPO 2020: Dubai working to attract medical tourists

CNBC Africa -
The CEO of Dubai-based company Amanat says medical tourism is one of the key objectives of the government of Dubai, as they are working to reduce the spend on foreign medical treatment which only a couple of years ago was about 12 billion dollars. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop discussed this and more with Tristan De Boysson, CEO of Amanat....
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates 27 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New case(s): 6 Total confirmed: 99 Deaths: 4 Recovered: 10 Total in quarantine: 1187 Gender Confirmed Female – 49 Male - 50 Places Confirmed cases by district Bo 0 Bonthe 0 Bombali 1 Falaba 0 Kailahun 0 Kambia 0 Kono 0 Kenema 3
Coronavirus – South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Cuban health professionals to support efforts to curb spread of Coronavirus COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoPresident Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Cuban health professionals to support efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa. 217 Cuban health specialists and workers have arrived in South Africa today, Monday, 27 April 2020 to assist with the fight to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their arrival follows a request made by HE President Cyril Ramaphosa to HE President Díaz Canel Bermúdez of Cuba.  The experts will support efforts being made in Sou
Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update – 27 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
2 new confirmed cases. Cumulative cases - 89 Total recoveries - 42 Total deaths - 3 Active cases - 44Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (26 April 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs of 26 April 2020. a cumulative total of 2804796 confirmed cases and 193722 deaths were reported from more than 210 countries/territories globally (Source WHO Sitrep No.97). The Ministry would like to report that today, a total of 328 tests were done, giving a total of 6395 screening and diagnostic tests done to date. All the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo today were negative for COVID-19. Therefore, to date. Zimbabwe has thirty-one confirmed cases, including five recov
