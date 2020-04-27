Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 African Numbers (27-04-2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

More than 31,000 #COVID19 cases reported on the African continent, with more than 20,000 cases & an average of 600 new cases each day in past 11 days in the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo