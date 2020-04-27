APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 could not have come at a worse time for vulnerable communities across West Africa

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

How Domino’s Won India’s Pizza Wars

Domino’s Pizza entered India in 1995. Since then, there are over 1,300 Domino’s stores across 282 cities in India, and its footprint continues to grow. As for Domino’s American rivals, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s, in India, the brands struggled
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

These are the sectors SA is considering reopening in phase 4

On Thursday South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be a gradual phasing out of lockdown,...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Dubai Airshow: Tapping into the drone industry

Still on Dubai, we also find out what opportunities the drone industry presents from the Dubai Airshow. CNBC’s David Reid reports.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In this interview, we speak with Coumba Sow, FAO Resilience Coordinator for West Africa, about the COVID-19 pandemic and what it could mean for millions of people already grappling with hunger and conflict in West Africa.

West Africa and the Sahel region in particular have long been prone to droughts and food shortages, and over the past decade, rising insecurity. How is the situation now?

This is a complex region – hit by chronic hunger, insecurity, climate change, the threats of a Desert Locust outbreak, and now the pandemic. Year after year, five out of the ten countries at the bottom of the UN Development Index are in West Africa.

Right now, we are particularly concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Central Sahel – comprised of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. Some four million people here are already facing extreme hunger and this could rise to 5.5 million people by August. Just to put it in perspective – by August, in Burkina Faso, over two million people could be facing extreme hunger, and at the worst time – as the lean season sets in and food becomes scarcer. This number is three times higher than last year during the same period.

Across West Africa, as of April, over 11 million people need immediate food assistance – mostly due to conflict. And this number will continue rising, potentially reaching 17 million during the lean season (June- August) if we don't respond fast.

Many people are not only hungry. They are also uprooted and have lost what they had. The ones I spoke to had the same story – of villages attacked; of family members killed or displaced; of homes or fields destroyed; of animals abandoned or killed.

As of now, some 1.2 million people have been displaced in Central Sahel. If the conflict persists, more people will suffer the same fate. 

According to the 2020 Global Food Crisis report, increasing violence, displacements and disrupted agriculture and trade in tandem with adverse climate in West Africa and Sahel countries will worsen acute food insecurity conditions in many areas this year.

COVID-19 could not have come at a worse time for vulnerable communities across West Africa.

Who is most at risk from COVID-19?

First of all: children. Malnutrition rates in the Sahel are one of the highest in the world. Some 2.5 million children – more than a quarter in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger – suffer from severe and acute malnutrition. 

As mothers and children are the hardest hit, in general, they will also suffer the most during  the pandemic.

Those who are already hungry, or already hungry and displaced, will be at extreme risk.

The key issue to highlight is that the pandemic is expanding during crucial months for this region – when people need to plant, move with their animals. Farmers need to be able to sell their current produces but also access fields and markets to prepare for the main 2020/2021 agricultural season. Pastoralists or nomadic herders need to move with their animals. Governments and humanitarian actors need to assist people requiring urgent food, nutritional and emergency support during the lean season.

For centuries, nomadic herders across the Sahel have moved hundreds of miles every year to find pasture for their herds. This is something they do each year, especially during April-May as pastures become drier.

Many Mauritanian herders, for example, head to Mali and Senegal in search of pasture.

But, as borders close, nomadic herders are no longer able to move in search of fodder and water or to trade – animals can be traded for other foods or essential items.

This can lead to herders losing their income as they can't sell their animals or buy what they need for them as well as potentially losing animals as some of them might not survive or might fall ill. When animals suffer, people suffer. When animals die or stop being a source of milk or meat, people go hungry. When animals are lost, so are people's livelihoods.

Farmers will also be affected by COVID-19 due to a lower supply of fertilizers and seeds, the closure of stores and markets, and reduced assistance.

The pandemic – if it spreads further – will translate into increasing threats: from more displacements to less and less access to basic social services, higher food prices, less food. 

Are COVID-19's impacts on people's food security already being felt in West Africa?

Governments have taken measures such as physical distancing and closure of markets. These will result in market disruptions, whether for traders or buyers.

COVID-19's impacts are already seen in the pastoral areas. As most borders are closed, movements of herders and animals have been restricted. 

Although the pandemic's impact on primary products' prices are not yet discernible, the fact that many people are buying main commodities in bulk could lead to a temporary increase in costs and shortages, which will be difficult to manage as/if production drops. Transport is also already affected, which will impact on food and products' supply.

How is FAO responding?

As most of West Africa is already affected by other complex crises, our first priority is to safeguard and maintain our current emergency response, especially activities supporting the upcoming agricultural campaign, which will help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on food security.

Doing so will be particularly challenging given the operational difficulties due to the movement restrictions introduced by most countries. However, working closely with governments, the UN family, and partners, we are recalibrating and finding ways to deliver.

Our response across the region is only funded at 20 percent, however. We urge donors and partners to ensure that the ongoing emergencies, on top of COVID-19, are not forgotten.

In response to COVID-19, FAO has been collecting information and carrying out analysis, at regional and country level, on the pandemic's likely consequences on agriculture and food security, which will feed into a global data facility. This is informing the development of national and a regional strategies as well as country specific COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. Several actions in these plans are already being implemented.

In Burkina Faso, FAO is launching a program, thanks to support from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF)of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), to provide immediate assistance to vulnerable households living in quarantine in urban and peri-urban areas so they can access healthy and nutritious food.

In Senegal, FAO is supporting government's efforts to fight the pandemic though awareness raising campaigns, particularly for actors along the food chain, to avoid a further spread of the pandemic. We will support small producers affected by trade disruptions, mostly women, to sell their produce, gain sufficient money and prepare for planting. And we will distribute cash and vouchers to pastoralists so they can feed their animals, and to reduce food waste and loss.

In the short-term, the priorities are: support vulnerable households affected by COVID-19 to access adequate food; ensure pastoralists have feed and water during the current dry season, and farmers have seeds to start planting; ensure social protection during the lean season; and maintain the markets and value chains functional so that people can buy the food they need, and at adequate prices.

FAO experts are also monitoring the Desert Locust situation, as there is some possibility of the pest's incursion into West Africa towards mid-year.

What should governments do?

FAO encourages countries to keep abreast and adapt their response plans to the consequences of the pandemic – as these become better known. What is crucial is to anticipate COVID-19's impacts on agriculture, food security and the lives of vulnerable women and children. Ensuring that food systems and food supply chains are maintained is one of the most important action to take at national and regional levels.

On 16 April, all 55 member states of the African Union (AU) committed during a meeting by AU-FAO to supporting access to food and nutrition for Africa's most vulnerable; providing social safety nets; minimizing disruptions to the safe movement and transport of essential people, and to the transport and marketing of goods and services; and keeping borders open for the food and agriculture trade. This is a first, crucial step, and FAO is proud to have been part of this processes.

What are the biggest challenges for FAO's work if the pandemic worsens?

If the pandemic worsens, as many as 50 million more people could face a food crisis in the region.

This is why we are scaling up our support through local partners and actors and finding innovative ways, such as online training and remote support, to increase their capacity. We learnt during the Ebola crisis that several activities can be carried out by integrating them into our regular work, whilst respecting additional measures such as health protocols. FAO has activated business continuity plans across all the region with aim of ensuring the safety of its staff, partners and beneficiaries while maintaining activities running. 

Anything else you would like to add?

These are challenging times, but let's not forget that people in West Africa have proven to be resilient in the face of crises. In fact, FAO's and many other agencies' global approach to COVID-19 is informed by lessons learned from the West Africa Ebola crisis.

We also learnt from Ebola that whilst COVID-19 is primarily a health crisis, we must do everything possible to not turn this into a food crisis, and for many communities in West Africa a larger food crisis.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Libya: The situation in Libya and on the migration route to Europe
Next articleCoronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (26 April 2020)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

East AfricaContributor -

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How Dubai is turning the desert into a mini city for EXPO 2020

CNBC Africa -
With less than a year to the Dubai Expo 2020, CNBC’s Dan Murphy brings us up to speed on the progress as Dubai is turning a desert into a mini city.
Read more
Videos

EXPO 2020: How ready is Dubai to host the world?

CNBC Africa -
The United Arab Emirate’s Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy says Dubai is ready to work with the world and Africa will be fully represented in a strong way. She also notes that Dubai will be using the expo as a platform to launch the decade of action for the Sustainable Development Goals. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with her in Dubai to get more insight on plans for the expo....
Read more
Videos

DUBAI EXPO 2020: DCCI’s Omar Khan on integrating businesses

CNBC Africa -
For African companies looking to do business in Dubai, ahead of the EXPO 2020, the Director for International Offices at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Omar Khan says the chamber is the official business integration partner for the expo 2020 and has seen an average of $42 billion worth of trade between Africa and Dubai in the past 4 years. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai to discuss this and more....
Read more
Videos

EXPO 2020: Dubai working to attract medical tourists

CNBC Africa -
The CEO of Dubai-based company Amanat says medical tourism is one of the key objectives of the government of Dubai, as they are working to reduce the spend on foreign medical treatment which only a couple of years ago was about 12 billion dollars. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop discussed this and more with Tristan De Boysson, CEO of Amanat....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Cuban health professionals to support efforts to curb spread of Coronavirus COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoPresident Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Cuban health professionals to support efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa. 217 Cuban health specialists and workers have arrived in South Africa today, Monday, 27 April 2020 to assist with the fight to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their arrival follows a request made by HE President Cyril Ramaphosa to HE President Díaz Canel Bermúdez of Cuba.  The experts will support efforts being made in Sou
Read more

Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update – 27 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
2 new confirmed cases. Cumulative cases - 89 Total recoveries - 42 Total deaths - 3 Active cases - 44Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (26 April 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs of 26 April 2020. a cumulative total of 2804796 confirmed cases and 193722 deaths were reported from more than 210 countries/territories globally (Source WHO Sitrep No.97). The Ministry would like to report that today, a total of 328 tests were done, giving a total of 6395 screening and diagnostic tests done to date. All the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo today were negative for COVID-19. Therefore, to date. Zimbabwe has thirty-one confirmed cases, including five recov
Read more

Coronavirus – Libya: The situation in Libya and on the migration route to Europe

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoMEPs will discuss with Commission, Frontex, UNHCR, Council of Europe and NGOs the migration situation in Libya and on the Central Mediterranean route. Civil Liberties MEPs will hear about the conditions that thousands of migrants and asylum-seekers stranded in Libya are facing, often in locked camps and lacking the most basic provisions. They will also look into the situation at sea, following the establishment of the EU naval Operation Irini, which on 1 April succeeded Oper
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved