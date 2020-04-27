Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (26-04-2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

We have 103 more cases (20 in Ydé and 83 in Dla) today, for a total of: – 779 active (12 on oxygen and 118 hospitalized) – 786 recovered – 56 deaths. Adherence to barrier measures can pay more than that. Let us wear our masks when going out or stay home.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.