Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia

New Cases – 1
Active Cases – 69
Critical – 0
New Recovered – 9
Total Recovered – 50
New Deaths – 0
Total Deaths – 3
Total Cases – 124
Notice – Two cases have been transferred to their country
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.