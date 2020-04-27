Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 26 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 957; of this one (1) of them is confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 123. The tests were conducted by The Ethiopian Public Health Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, International Clinical Laboratories, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, Tigray Health Research Institute, Amhara Public Health Institute, SNNPR Public Health Laboratory and Jigjiga University laboratory. Furthermore, twelve people (from Addis Ababa) recovered from the virus that makes the total number of recoveries forty-one (41). The Details of the case are presented below:

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

Jigjiga

30

Male

He has travel history from Puntland and is in mandatory quarantine

–

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

13,645

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

957

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

1

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

77

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

12

Total recovered

41

Total deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

123

Only one person was confirmed positive amongst 957 laboratory tests conducted. Most of the samples are tested from people in mandatory quarantine and contacts of confirmed cases. Nevertheless, the result did not affirm that the outbreak is over in our country rather it shows those who are detected and tested are negative.

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 patient should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll-free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, the public is advised to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, wash hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.

