Coronavirus – Kenya: 12 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 355

In the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health, Kenya has confirmed:

– 12 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 355.

– 8 cases are from Nairobi.

– 4 cases from Mombasa.

– All 12 are Kenyans.

– 3 had a history of travel from Somali.

– Age group between 14 & 60 years.

