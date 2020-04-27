APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Libya: The situation in Libya and on the migration route to Europe

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

How Domino’s Won India’s Pizza Wars

Domino’s Pizza entered India in 1995. Since then, there are over 1,300 Domino’s stores across 282 cities in India, and its footprint continues to grow. As for Domino’s American rivals, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s, in India, the brands struggled
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

These are the sectors SA is considering reopening in phase 4

On Thursday South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be a gradual phasing out of lockdown,...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Dubai Airshow: Tapping into the drone industry

Still on Dubai, we also find out what opportunities the drone industry presents from the Dubai Airshow. CNBC’s David Reid reports.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

MEPs will discuss with Commission, Frontex, UNHCR, Council of Europe and NGOs the migration situation in Libya and on the Central Mediterranean route.

Civil Liberties MEPs will hear about the conditions that thousands of migrants and asylum-seekers stranded in Libya are facing, often in locked camps and lacking the most basic provisions. They will also look into the situation at sea, following the establishment of the EU naval Operation Irini, which on 1 April succeeded Operation Sophia.

According to UNHCR, so far this year, 3,277 persons have arrived in Italy by sea, and 1,135 in Malta, significantly lower figures than those arriving in Spain (4,934) and Greece (7,569).

The fate of migrants and asylum-seekers attempting to reach European shores from Libya has become even more uncertain due to COVID-19 and the recent decisions by the Italian and Maltese authorities to declare their own ports “unsafe” because of the pandemic, preventing people rescued at sea from landing. Authorities in Libya have also blocked disembarkations due to the heavy shelling taking place around Tripoli.

Most MEPs and invited speakers will attend the meeting remotely.

When: Monday, 27 April, from 16.00 to 18.00.

Where: European Parliament in Brussels, Jozsef Antall 2Q2, and remotely.

Check the full agenda and speakers list. You can follow the discussion live.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of European Parliament.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update on 26 April 2020
Next articleCOVID-19: Marketing during a pandemic
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

East AfricaContributor -

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How Dubai is turning the desert into a mini city for EXPO 2020

CNBC Africa -
With less than a year to the Dubai Expo 2020, CNBC’s Dan Murphy brings us up to speed on the progress as Dubai is turning a desert into a mini city.
Read more
Videos

EXPO 2020: How ready is Dubai to host the world?

CNBC Africa -
The United Arab Emirate’s Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy says Dubai is ready to work with the world and Africa will be fully represented in a strong way. She also notes that Dubai will be using the expo as a platform to launch the decade of action for the Sustainable Development Goals. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with her in Dubai to get more insight on plans for the expo....
Read more
Videos

DUBAI EXPO 2020: DCCI’s Omar Khan on integrating businesses

CNBC Africa -
For African companies looking to do business in Dubai, ahead of the EXPO 2020, the Director for International Offices at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Omar Khan says the chamber is the official business integration partner for the expo 2020 and has seen an average of $42 billion worth of trade between Africa and Dubai in the past 4 years. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai to discuss this and more....
Read more
Videos

EXPO 2020: Dubai working to attract medical tourists

CNBC Africa -
The CEO of Dubai-based company Amanat says medical tourism is one of the key objectives of the government of Dubai, as they are working to reduce the spend on foreign medical treatment which only a couple of years ago was about 12 billion dollars. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop discussed this and more with Tristan De Boysson, CEO of Amanat....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update on 26 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Over 30,000 #COVID19 cases reported on the African continent - with over 9,000 associated recoveries & 1,300 deaths recorded. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 4546

APO Africa Press Office -
The total number of confirmed #COVID19 in SA is 4546. Today we regrettably report 1 new #COVID19 related death. We convey our condolences to the family and friends. We urge you to take preventative measures such as meticulous hand washing and the use of fabric face masks.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 1273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
91 new cases of #COVID19 reported: 43-Lagos 8-Sokoto 6-Taraba 5-Kaduna 5-Gombe 3-Ondo 3-FCT 3-Edo 3-Oyo 3-Rivers 3-Bauchi 2-Osun 1-Akwa Ibom 1-Bayelsa 1-Ebonyi 1-Kebbi As at 11:50pm 26th April- 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 239 Deaths: 40Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

African Energy Chamber calls on the Bank of Central African States to relax Forex Rules

APO Africa Press Office -
The African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) has joined oil industry stakeholders in calling on the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) to relax its currency controls rules adopted in June 2019. Last year, the BEAC introduced new rules controlling the flows of currency in Central Africa in a bid to promote financial transparency and ensure that oil revenues stay within local economies and local banks. While the Chamber continues to support sound and transparent revenue management and
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved