Coronavirus – Libya: The situation in Libya and on the migration route to Europe

MEPs will discuss with Commission, Frontex, UNHCR, Council of Europe and NGOs the migration situation in Libya and on the Central Mediterranean route.

Civil Liberties MEPs will hear about the conditions that thousands of migrants and asylum-seekers stranded in Libya are facing, often in locked camps and lacking the most basic provisions. They will also look into the situation at sea, following the establishment of the EU naval Operation Irini, which on 1 April succeeded Operation Sophia.

According to UNHCR, so far this year, 3,277 persons have arrived in Italy by sea, and 1,135 in Malta, significantly lower figures than those arriving in Spain (4,934) and Greece (7,569).

The fate of migrants and asylum-seekers attempting to reach European shores from Libya has become even more uncertain due to COVID-19 and the recent decisions by the Italian and Maltese authorities to declare their own ports “unsafe” because of the pandemic, preventing people rescued at sea from landing. Authorities in Libya have also blocked disembarkations due to the heavy shelling taking place around Tripoli.

Most MEPs and invited speakers will attend the meeting remotely.

When: Monday, 27 April, from 16.00 to 18.00.

Where: European Parliament in Brussels, Jozsef Antall 2Q2, and remotely.

Check the full agenda and speakers list. You can follow the discussion live.

