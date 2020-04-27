Coronavirus – Nigeria: 1273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

91 new cases of #COVID19 reported:

43-Lagos 8-Sokoto 6-Taraba 5-Kaduna 5-Gombe 3-Ondo 3-FCT 3-Edo 3-Oyo 3-Rivers 3-Bauchi 2-Osun 1-Akwa Ibom 1-Bayelsa 1-Ebonyi 1-Kebbi

As at 11:50pm 26th April- 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 239 Deaths: 40

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).