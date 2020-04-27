Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 4546

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total number of confirmed #COVID19 in SA is 4546. Today we regrettably report 1 new #COVID19 related death. We convey our condolences to the family and friends. We urge you to take preventative measures such as meticulous hand washing and the use of fabric face masks.

