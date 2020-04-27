Coronavirus – South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Cuban health professionals to support efforts to curb spread of Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Cuban health professionals to support efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

217 Cuban health specialists and workers have arrived in South Africa today, Monday, 27 April 2020 to assist with the fight to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their arrival follows a request made by HE President Cyril Ramaphosa to HE President Díaz Canel Bermúdez of Cuba.

The experts will support efforts being made in South Africa to contain the spread of COVID 19.

The group consists of the following:

Experts in the fields of epidemiology, biostatistics, and public health; Family physicians to guide interventions through door-to-door testing and to assist local health workers in health promotion and disease surveillance at the community level; Healthcare technology engineers to assist in maintaining the inventory, deployment and repair of aged medical equipment; and Experts to provide technical assistance working with local experts.

In 2019, South Africa and Cuba celebrated 25 years of cordial, mutually beneficial diplomatic relations and constructive cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

The SA-Cuba Agreement on Cooperation in the Fields of Public Health and Medical Sciences has registered much success. Over 732 South Africans, many from previously disadvantaged communities, received their first 5 years of medical training in Cuba and have qualified as doctors since the inception of the Nelson Mandela/Fidel Castro medical training programme in 1997. Many others continue receiving medical training in Cuba, and will also provide in the coming years much needed primary healthcare services to their local communities.

The strong and historic relations between the two countries has seen bilateral agreements and technical cooperation in many areas, including Health, Human Settlements, Public Works, Infrastructure, Water Resource Management, Sanitation and Basic Education, among others.

The deployment of Cuban doctors, engineers and technical experts in all the provinces of South Africa rendering important services, is a demonstration of the strategic partnership and solidarity between South Africa and Cuba and a good example of South–South cooperation.

Issued by: The Presidency

