Coronavirus – Uganda: Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 is now 79 in Uganda

By Africa Press Office

– 4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today out of the 1,578 samples tested among truck drivers.

– All new confirmed cases are Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula border.

– 411 samples from communities tested negative for COVID-19.

– COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: 79.

#STAYSAFEUG

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.

