Coronavirus – Uganda: Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 is now 79 in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

– 4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today out of the 1,578 samples tested among truck drivers.

– All new confirmed cases are Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula border.

– 411 samples from communities tested negative for COVID-19.

– COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: 79.

#STAYSAFEUG

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.