Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (26 April 2020)

As of 26 April 2020. a cumulative total of 2804796 confirmed cases and 193722 deaths were reported from more than 210 countries/territories globally (Source WHO Sitrep No.97).

The Ministry would like to report that today, a total of 328 tests were done, giving a total of 6395 screening and diagnostic tests done to date. All the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo today were negative for COVID-19.

Therefore, to date. Zimbabwe has thirty-one confirmed cases, including five recoveries and four deaths as detailed in the table below.

Province

No. of Confirmed Cases

No. Recovered

No. Deceased

Matabeleland North

1

1

0

Bulawayo

10

0

1

Harare

13

0

2

Mashonaland East

4

4

0

Mashonaland West

3

0

1

Total

31

5

4

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of intensified surveillance and contact tracing, the Ministry has to date, identified and collected samples from 69 contacts of the late. Cased # 27.

Case #29 and Case #30 reported yesterday involve a 46-year-old female and 66-year-old male patients respectively. Both are residents of Mhondoro, and were direct contacts of the late, case #27. The Rapid Response Team visited them at home in their village for assessment and collected samples for testing. Currently, they have been advised to self-isolate at home, as both have mild disease.

Case #31 also reported yesterday is a 31-year-old male resident or Harare who returned from the United Kingdom on the 13th April 2020. He is stable, and currently on mandatory isolation.

The Ministry continues to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.

