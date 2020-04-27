APO
Updated:

Eutelsat selected by RCS Ghana for Direct to Home (DTH) broadcast

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

How Domino’s Won India’s Pizza Wars

Domino’s Pizza entered India in 1995. Since then, there are over 1,300 Domino’s stores across 282 cities in India, and its footprint continues to grow. As for Domino’s American rivals, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s, in India, the brands struggled
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

These are the sectors SA is considering reopening in phase 4

On Thursday South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be a gradual phasing out of lockdown,...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Dubai Airshow: Tapping into the drone industry

Still on Dubai, we also find out what opportunities the drone industry presents from the Dubai Airshow. CNBC’s David Reid reports.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Eutelsat Communications (www.Eutelsat.com) (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) has secured a multi-year contract with RCS Ghana to provide capacity for the broadcast of its DTH bouquet bringing content to viewers in Ghana and beyond.

RCS will use Ku-Band band capacity on EUTELSAT 7B to broadcast its fast growing free-to-air DTH bouquet comprising SD and HD channels to the Ghanaian market and over 40 other countries in Africa.

The 7° East neighbourhood is a key orbital position for regional TV channels. Over 500 TV channels already broadcast from 7° East which has become a new DTH hotspot for Sub-Saharan Africa with some of the fastest growth rates in the region.

Mr Hamza Tanko, Chairman and CEO of RCS Ghana: “We are delighted to partner with Eutelsat for the broadcast of the RCS DTH bouquet, delivering exceptional content to viewers in Ghana and beyond, and enabling the broadcast of any channel in Ghana in high quality and at compelling rates. The 7° East position is ideal to serve the Ghanaian market and EUTELSAT 7B offers consistent coverage and signal power all over Ghana as well as complete Sub-Saharan coverage of over 40 African countries.”

Nicolas Baravalle, Regional Vice President, Sub Saharan Africa of Eutelsat said: “We are proud to support RCS Ghana in rolling out this high quality content offering. This contract reflects the buoyancy of the Ghanaian broadcast market, the attraction of the unparalleled coverage of our 7° East neighbourhood and Eutelsat’s expertise in the African market. We look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Eutelsat.

Media Contact: Joanna Darlington Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30 Email: [email protected]

Investors: Joanna Darlington Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30 Email: [email protected]utelsat.com

Cédric Pugni Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30 Email: [email protected]

Alexandre Enjalbert Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30 Email: [email protected]

About Eutelsat Communications: Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (www.Eutelsat.com) is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.Eutelsat.com

Previous articleCoronavirus – Kenya: 12 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 355
Next articleCoronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (26-04-2020)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

East AfricaContributor -

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How Dubai is turning the desert into a mini city for EXPO 2020

CNBC Africa -
With less than a year to the Dubai Expo 2020, CNBC’s Dan Murphy brings us up to speed on the progress as Dubai is turning a desert into a mini city.
Read more
Videos

EXPO 2020: How ready is Dubai to host the world?

CNBC Africa -
The United Arab Emirate’s Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy says Dubai is ready to work with the world and Africa will be fully represented in a strong way. She also notes that Dubai will be using the expo as a platform to launch the decade of action for the Sustainable Development Goals. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with her in Dubai to get more insight on plans for the expo....
Read more
Videos

DUBAI EXPO 2020: DCCI’s Omar Khan on integrating businesses

CNBC Africa -
For African companies looking to do business in Dubai, ahead of the EXPO 2020, the Director for International Offices at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Omar Khan says the chamber is the official business integration partner for the expo 2020 and has seen an average of $42 billion worth of trade between Africa and Dubai in the past 4 years. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai to discuss this and more....
Read more
Videos

EXPO 2020: Dubai working to attract medical tourists

CNBC Africa -
The CEO of Dubai-based company Amanat says medical tourism is one of the key objectives of the government of Dubai, as they are working to reduce the spend on foreign medical treatment which only a couple of years ago was about 12 billion dollars. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop discussed this and more with Tristan De Boysson, CEO of Amanat....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for April 26, 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Daily Update for April 26, 2020 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: United States contribution to the control and response of the COVID-19 outbreak in Somalia

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday, H.E. Dr Fawziya Abikar had an online meeting with H.E. Donald Y. Yamamoto, U.S. Embassy Mogadishu, Somalia, senior officials from USAID Somalia including Jeff Bakken, Sam Sager, and Piya Smith. They discussed how #US can fully contribute to the control and response of the COVID-19 outbreak in #Somalia.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Read more

Canon launches Canon Connected – a free to access content hub featuring educational and inspiring videos for photography enthusiasts

APO Africa Press Office -
Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) today announces the launch of Canon Connected, a free-to-access content hub, designed to educate, inspire and entertain photography enthusiasts and videographers. Produced by Canon Ambassadors and community of filmmakers, experts and influencers across Europe, inspiring and educational videos will be uploaded to the hub regularly, enabling people to lean a new skill or perfect their technique during these unprecedented times. For many professional photograp
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia

APO Africa Press Office -
New Cases - 1 Active Cases - 69 Critical - 0 New Recovered - 9 Total Recovered -  50 New Deaths - 0 Total Deaths - 3 Total Cases - 124 Notice - Two cases have been transferred to their country Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved