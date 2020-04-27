APO
Kenya Rugby Union statement on the status of the 2019/20 season

By Africa Press Office

Following further consultations with clubs over the past one week regarding cancellation of the KRU (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) calendar for the 2019/2020 season, the KRU is persuaded that stakeholders prefer a scenario where the season comes to a conclusion once the COVID-19 situation and its various restrictions ease.

KRU and Clubs have thus agreed to form a consultative committee to develop various scenarios and timelines under which the season can be concluded all factors considered.

With this in mind, the 2019/2020 season then stands suspended and not cancelled as earlier communicated

Ian Mugambi Honorary Secretary Kenya Rugby Union

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media Contact: [email protected]

