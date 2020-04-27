APO
Updated:

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com Webinar on Crisis Management for African Business Leaders

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

How Domino’s Won India’s Pizza Wars

Domino’s Pizza entered India in 1995. Since then, there are over 1,300 Domino’s stores across 282 cities in India, and its footprint continues to grow. As for Domino’s American rivals, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s, in India, the brands struggled
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

These are the sectors SA is considering reopening in phase 4

On Thursday South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be a gradual phasing out of lockdown,...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Dubai Airshow: Tapping into the drone industry

Still on Dubai, we also find out what opportunities the drone industry presents from the Dubai Airshow. CNBC’s David Reid reports.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will address what is possibly the largest ever gathering of senior African business leaders.  The media holding company, Africa.com, has produced a webinar series, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders, to address the unprecedented challenges African executives are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 3,000 participants are expected from 81 countries – 41 countries on the African continent + 40 countries throughout the world.

President Akufo-Addo will be the lead speaker on a panel moderated by Hakeem Belo-Osagie, Chairman of FSDH Holding Company and Harvard Business School Senior Lecturer of Business Administration.  The panel, “This Isn’t the West – How Africa’s Informal Sector Responds to COVID-19” will also feature The Honorable Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, Nigeria; Ahmed Mushfiq Mobrarak, Professor of Economics, Yale University; and Amandla Ooko-Ombaka, Senior Engagement Manager, McKinsey & Co.

The participants in the webinar are comprised of many of the most senior private sector players on the continent, most of whom carry one of the following titles: CEO, chair, managing director, president, principal, partner, CFO, chair, finance director, chief, director, executive director, group head, general manager or manager.   In addition, participants include senior government officials, leading academics, and heads of non-profit organizations.

Africa.com Chair and CEO Teresa Clarke commented:

“President Akufo-Addo’s leadership of the pandemic has been tailored to the unique social, economic and cultural conditions of his country.  We are very pleased that President Akufo-Addo has accepted our invitation to address the pan-African business community about this critical issue, and provide his perspective on how African leaders in both the public and private sectors may navigate these complex choices.”

“This isn’t the West – How Africa’s Informal Sector Reacts to COVID-19” will take place on Wednesday, April 29 at 9:00 EDT (New York |14:00 WAT (Nigeria/UK)  15:00 CAT (South Africa) |16:00 EAT (Kenya). 

The panel discussion is part of a four part series on crisis management developed by Africa.com and faculty members from Harvard Business School. For more information and free registration, please visit VirtualConferenceAfrica.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa.com.

Media Inquiries: Laura Joseph Phone: +27 82 332 0473 Email:  [email protected]

About Africa.com: Africa.com is a media holding company with an array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African business and lifestyle. Interests include Africa.com Business Publishers’ Network, the website at www.Africa.com, the website at www.iafrica.com, email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg, Lagos, and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleAfrica’s Commonsense Energy Recovery: How Africa’s Oil & Gas Industry can bounce back from the COVID-19 and the Oil Price War
Next articleSouth Africa not taking lockdown lying down: A 360 Industry Overview
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

East AfricaContributor -

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How Dubai is turning the desert into a mini city for EXPO 2020

CNBC Africa -
With less than a year to the Dubai Expo 2020, CNBC’s Dan Murphy brings us up to speed on the progress as Dubai is turning a desert into a mini city.
Read more
Videos

EXPO 2020: How ready is Dubai to host the world?

CNBC Africa -
The United Arab Emirate’s Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy says Dubai is ready to work with the world and Africa will be fully represented in a strong way. She also notes that Dubai will be using the expo as a platform to launch the decade of action for the Sustainable Development Goals. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with her in Dubai to get more insight on plans for the expo....
Read more
Videos

DUBAI EXPO 2020: DCCI’s Omar Khan on integrating businesses

CNBC Africa -
For African companies looking to do business in Dubai, ahead of the EXPO 2020, the Director for International Offices at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Omar Khan says the chamber is the official business integration partner for the expo 2020 and has seen an average of $42 billion worth of trade between Africa and Dubai in the past 4 years. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai to discuss this and more....
Read more
Videos

EXPO 2020: Dubai working to attract medical tourists

CNBC Africa -
The CEO of Dubai-based company Amanat says medical tourism is one of the key objectives of the government of Dubai, as they are working to reduce the spend on foreign medical treatment which only a couple of years ago was about 12 billion dollars. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop discussed this and more with Tristan De Boysson, CEO of Amanat....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Kenya’s COVID-19 recoveries surpass 100 mark

APO Africa Press Office -
The Government of Kenya interventions on COVID-19 is bearing fruits after recovery of patients surpassed the 100 mark today. Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, Dr. Rashid Aman announced that in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has discharged eight patients from hospitals bringing to 106 the total number of our recoveries. “We have noted that the number of recoveries is steadily going up while fatalities have stagnated,” Dr. Rashid said while updating the
Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 is now 79 in Uganda

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo- 4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today out of the 1,578 samples tested among truck drivers. - All new confirmed cases are Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula border. - 411 samples from communities tested negative for COVID-19. - COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: 79. #STAYSAFEUGDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Read more

Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (26-04-2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWe have 103 more cases (20 in Ydé and 83 in Dla) today, for a total of: - 779 active (12 on oxygen and 118 hospitalized) - 786 recovered - 56 deaths. Adherence to barrier measures can pay more than that. Let us wear our masks when going out or stay home. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: 12 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 355

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health, Kenya has confirmed: - 12 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 355. - 8 cases are from Nairobi. - 4 cases from Mombasa. - All 12 are Kenyans. - 3 had a history of travel from Somali. - Age group between 14 & 60 years. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved