APO
Updated:

3D printing helps the fight against COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Rwanda pushes to heighten intellectual property awareness

This Sunday, the 26th of April, is World Intellectual Property Day. This year's theme is ‘Innovate for a Green Future’ and earlier we spoke to the Registrar General of the Rwanda Development Board and the Deputy DG of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority on how the theme connects to the day, and what innovators should know about having their ideas and products protected....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19 & Nigeria’s money market review

The Naira is still under pressure at the parallel market and closed at 450 naira to the greenback. Joining CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market is Chioma Udu, FX Dealer at GT Bank....
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How the global oil cuts deal impacts Nigeria

As markets prepare for the first phase of the historic supply cut by oil producer club OPEC and its allies this Friday.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Over recent years we have seen 3D printing becoming more accessible than ever and now this technology which seemed reserved for hi-tech conglomerates and spy movies is proving its worth in the fight against the Coronavirus.

With the COVID-19 outbreak snowballing its way across the globe, medical supplies such as face masks, respirators and ventilators have become scarce and this shortage has prompted action by the 3D printing community and aficionados. From specialised masks to various breathing apparatus, 3D printing is helping people to think ‘out of the box’ and share their designs for free in the hope that it will help lower the infection rate.

Brian Andrew Managing Director for RS Components in Sub Sahara Africa said that there has been a significant increase in interest in 3D printers over recent years. “When commercial 3D printing first made its way on the scene, it was expensive and only a few individuals saw the potential of owning a 3D printer. With advances in the design of these devices, 3D printers have become far more affordable, making this technology highly accessible. The 3D printing phenomena has infiltrated almost every industry, assisting in conceptualising, prototyping as well as small batch production of parts and components,” he said.

He also added that in the medical industry specifically, 3D printing is continuously being used to better the lives of patients as well as revolutionise surgeries for doctors globally. “If we look at the innovation that 3D printing has brought into the medical industry, we just have to look at last year’s pioneering surgical procedure using 3D-printed middle ear bones, developed by Professor Mashudu Tshifularo and his team at the University of Pretoria (UP) in South Africa which made headlines globally. The 3D printing community which is growing has proved that this technology is here to stay and that anyone with an idea can literally see their idea come to life,” he said.

As the Coronavirus outbreak spreads across the globe, we see countries implementing strict travel restrictions, work from home policies and social distancing measures. Even more developed countries are seeing their healthcare systems overloaded and fatigued by COVID-19. In more severe cases, infected patients may require specialist ventilators to take over the role of the lungs. These ventilators are in short supply along with masks and other preventative and safety gear. This shortage of essential equipment has united design engineers and makers in the 3D printing community who have already responded to the global crisis by volunteering their respective skills to ease the pressure on manufacturers, healthcare providers and governments.

Free 3D printing resources:

Hands-free Door Opener: bit.ly/HandsFreeDoorOpener

Protective Face Shield: https://bit.ly/359qCpA

Makers Mask: https://bit.ly/2VYbrLu

Valve for Ventilators: https://bit.ly/2Yjwjj4

For more information on 3D printers and resources, please visit: https://bit.ly/RSdesignspark or https://bit.ly/3DprintingRS

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of RS Components.

For product related enquiries contact the Customer Service Team: Phone: +27 11 691 9300 Email: [email protected]

For media related enquiries contact: Press Office: Vishal Ramphal PR/Communications Specialist RS Components South Africa Email: [email protected] Phone: +27 11 691 9300

Social Media: Twitter: @rsonline_SA Facebook: facebook.com/rssouthafrica/ RS Components on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7099/

Relevant Links: RS South Africa – https://www.rsonline.co.za RS Africa – www.rsonline.africa RSPro – http://za.rs-online.com/rspro DesignSpark – www.rs-online.com/designspark

About RS Components: RS Components (www.RSOnline.Africa) is the market leader in the high service level distribution of electrical, electronic, mechanical, tools and industrial products. Operating in 32 countries whilst serving a further 100 through third-party distributors, RS serves every sector of industry in the procurement of their products relating to maintenance, repair, operations, low volume production, research and development.

With over 500 000 products across 2500 leading brands, the company is committed to ensuring that their 1 million customers have fast access to a broad, as well as deep range, of products and technologies, all under one roof.

It is proven that departments traditionally spend 80% of their time sourcing products that account for only 20% of their total procurement spend. RS is focussed on reducing the customers “total cost of product ownership” by reducing the need to make multiple calls to various companies to source products, reducing supplier related administration and allowing for the amalgamation as well as consolidation of supplier bases. Through this process, procurement efficiency is improved and time is freed up to concentrate on the more important business decisions.

For more information, please visit the website at www.RSOnline.Africa

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) Gabon agreement a testament to Gabon's likely quick recovery post COVID-19 and oil crash
Next articleStanChart on how the insurance sector is responding to COVID-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

East AfricaContributor -

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Wema Bank sees increase in FY’19 PAT, here’s how they plan to weather COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Wema Bank reported 56.2 per cent risen in its full-year profit after tax for 2019. The commercial lender also reported a 32 per cent rise in gross earnings. Tunde Mabawonku, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer at Wema Bank joins CNBC Africa to break down the numbers.
Read more
Videos

Lagos moves to decongest mortuaries & prisons

CNBC Africa -
Lagos state plans to decongest mortuaries and correctional facilities across the state. According to the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, non-COVID-19 deaths whose funerals are stalled by the lent period were piling up. He also signed a release order for 209 inmates....
Read more
Videos

This App helps you test COVID-19 symptoms before you get to the doctor

CNBC Africa -
What do you do if you think you may have the coronavirus but there is no way that you can get yourself to a doctor for a test, well a company based in the Philippines has come out with an app that can help gauge that you may have the virus, and it is proving popular in Africa. Thousands of Africans are using the app to test COVID-19 symptoms and Lars Jeppesen, CEO and Co-founder of Tech One Global.
Read more
Coronavirus

AERC on how fragile African economies can survive the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
The African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) has noted that the social and economic issues in Africa that were already highly fragile have now become increasingly more serious due to the current COVID-19 health crisis. The organisation has developed some solutions that may aid African economies during these times. Professor Njuguna Ndung'u, Executive Director of African Economic Research Consortium joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

NBA 2K League to tip off 2020 Season with Remote Gameplay beginning Tuesday, May 5

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe NBA 2K League (www.2KLeague.NBA.com) announced today that the start of its 2020 regular season will begin Tuesday, May 5 with at least six weeks of remote gameplay. All 23 NBA 2K League teams will participate in regular-season gameplay from their local markets with games simulcast live on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch (https://bit.ly/3aKPHrO) and YouTube (https://bit.ly/2yMpb4n) channels. Games will begin at 7 p.m. ET every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday wi
Read more

Like Time: 40% of Parents in Nigeria agree that Cute Photos with Kids get more likes

APO Africa Press Office -
In current times, during the Coronavirus pandemic, people have to stay home with their families and kids. Staying at home usually also means spending lots of time using different gadgets, in particular spending time on social networks. It means that the urge to update one’s social account with a kid’s photo can be even stronger. When it comes to responsible digital parenting, it is hard to draw the line that defines the breach of children’s rights along with jeopardising their
Read more

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gabon agreement a testament to Gabon&apos;s likely quick recovery post COVID-19 and oil crash

APO Africa Press Office -
On April 9th, the IMF and the Government of Gabon reached an agreement for a $147m facility that is meant to help Gabon address the challenges that have arisen due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, Gabon’s economy, that is driven primarily by the country’s 210,000 bpd oil and gas sector had a projected growth rate for 2020 of 3.7% according to the African Development Bank. This is slightly higher than the regional Central African (CEMAC) average projection th
Read more

Merck Foundation together with First Ladies of Congo, Niger, Chad and Mali announced ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards

APO Africa Press Office -
Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications for ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards for French Speaking African Countries in partnership with H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo; H.E. Madam AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU, The First Lady of Niger; H.E. Madam HINDA DEBY ITNO, The First Lady of Chad; H.E. Madam ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady o
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved