Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases

By Africa Press Office

How Kenneth Kaunda went on trial for sabotage-days of chaos, soldiers and threats.

“You try to speak to that old man today and you will be severely man handled!” shouted the police chief as he snatched my notebook and started leafing through it.
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA National Treasury introduces new measures for COVID-19 emergency procurement

The South African National Treasury is replacing measures relating to the COVID-19 Disaster Management Central Emergency Procurement Strategy.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on why climate change should be part of Africa’s COVID-19 strategy

The fight against COVID-19 must include a climate change strategy that rebuilds stronger, inclusive economies geared for low carbon growth. That’s according to Former Nigerian Finance Minister and MD of the World Bank Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was recently appointed to the WHO’s Covid19 special envoy. This follows her appointment to the African Union’s COVID-19 envoy earlier this month. Dr Okonjo Iweala joins CNBC Africa for more.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (33,566) deaths (1,469), and recoveries (10,152) by region:  Central (3,021 cases; 101 deaths; 961 recoveries):  Burundi (15; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,756; 58; 805), Central African Republic (50; 0; 10), Chad (46; 0; 15), Congo (207; 8; 19), DRC (471; 30; 56), Equatorial Guinea (258; 1; 9), Gabon (211; 3; 43), Sao Tome & Principe (7; 0; 0) Eastern (3,436; 85; 1,293): Djibouti (1,072; 2; 498), Eritrea (39; 0; 13), Ethiopia (126; 3; 50), Kenya (374; 14; 124), Madagascar (128; 0; 82), Mauritius (334; 10; 303), Rwanda (207; 0; 93), Seychelles (11; 0; 6), Somalia (480; 26; 14), South Sudan (5; 0; 0), Sudan (275; 22; 21), Tanzania (306; 8; 37), Uganda (79; 0; 52) Northern (13,580; 974; 3,792): Algeria (3,517; 432; 1,558), Egypt (4,782; 337; 1,236), Libya (61; 2; 18), Mauritania (7; 1; 6), Morocco (4,246; 163; 695), Tunisia (967; 39; 279) Southern (5,165; 104; 1,558): Angola (25; 2; 6), Botswana (22; 1; 0), Eswatini (71; 1; 10), Malawi (36; 3; 5), Mozambique (76; 0; 9),  Namibia (16; 0; 8), South Africa (4,793; 90; 1,473), Zambia (95; 3; 42), Zimbabwe (31; 4; 5) Western (8,364; 205; 2,548): Benin (64; 1; 33), Burkina Faso (635; 42; 469), Cape Verde (114; 1; 2), Côte d'Ivoire (1,150; 14; 468), Gambia (10; 1; 8), Ghana (1,550; 11; 155), Guinea (1,163; 7; 246), Guinea-Bissau (73; 1; 18), Liberia (133; 16; 25), Mali (408; 23; 113), Niger (701; 29; 385), Nigeria (1,337; 40; 255), Senegal (823; 9; 296), Sierra Leone (104; 4; 12), Togo (99; 6; 63)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 updates – 28 April 2020
Next articleSA National Treasury introduces new measures for COVID-19 emergency procurement
Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Here’s how much the SweepSouth platform has raised in support of domestic workers during COVID-19

Most domestic workers in South Africa have not been able to earn a living due to lock-down based restrictions that prevented them from travelling to their employers to work. To address this, SweepSouth set up a Fund, alongside partners to raise money for domestic workers who are most in need. Joining CNBC Africa to give update on how much the Fund has been able to raise and pay is Sweep South Co-Founder, Aisha Pandor.
How the AU plans to cushion Africa from COVID-19 crisis

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as AU chair, recently chaired a virtual summit of the continental block in light of developments around COVID-19.
COVID-19 lockdown: SA landlords reveal details of tenants’ assistance

As the number of businesses battling to survive due to lock-down are growing on a daily basis, the Property Industry Group has increased and extended its assistance and relief guideline for retail tenants. To find out what’s on the cards Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson for the Property Industry Group and Chairman of the SA REIT Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
How 10,000 COVID-19 hit companies blundered and missed out on millions

"Yet 10,000 applications were filled in with incorrect statements making it impossible for the forms to be processed," Kubayi-Ngubane told a media briefing.
