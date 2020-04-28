Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (28-04-2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We total this day:

– 84 more cases (22 at Ydé, 61 at Dla and 01 at Bertoua)

– 805 recovered, i.e. 19 more

– 58 deceased

We also have 70 oxygen extractors, 34 respirators, 27,000 extraction kits, 43,000 treatments, 100,000 masks, 3,000 thermoflashes, etc.

