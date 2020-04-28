APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: In Madagascar, a social protection response is launched in urban and suburban areas to aid families and their children during Covid-19 pandemic

By Africa Press Office

News

articleCNBC Africa -

How Kenneth Kaunda went on trial for sabotage-days of chaos, soldiers and threats.

“You try to speak to that old man today and you will be severely man handled!” shouted the police chief as he snatched my notebook and started leafing through it.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA National Treasury introduces new measures for COVID-19 emergency procurement

The South African National Treasury is replacing measures relating to the COVID-19 Disaster Management Central Emergency Procurement Strategy.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Why The U.S. Is Facing A Hospital Bed Shortage

Healthcare in the U.S. is big business and hospitals operate at or near full capacity to maximize revenue. Over the past 50 years, the U.S. has seen a massive drop in the number of beds, from 1.5 million hospital beds in 1975 to 924,107 beds in 2018
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Government of Madagascar has launched a social protection programme to assist families impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak through the use of unconditional cash transfers in urban and suburban areas.

Even while a partial re-opening of previously locked down areas is underway, allowing people to resume their economic activities for half a day (from 6 am to 1 pm), thousands of vulnerable families remain at risk.

Nearly 189,400 households from the 769 fokontany (sub districts) of the eight districts of Antananarivo, Toamasina and Fianarantsoa will benefit from the programme, called TOSIKA FAMENO, as part of the Malagasy Government’s Strategic Social Emergency Plan for Covid-19.

The beneficiaries of TOSIKA FAMENO, identified at the fokontany level and registered in the list of beneficiaries established by the respective municipalities, are very poor and vulnerable families, those most exposed to a risk of food insecurity as well as those whose income is interrupted because of the lock down. Under the programme, each identified household will receive 100,000 ariary per household (USD 26), for one month, and payable in one installment. Payment of transfers to beneficiary households will be made by mobile money or voucher to limit the risk of contact between people. And, beneficiary households can then, if they wish, recover their cash transfer from payment agencies such as mobile operators, or the postal service.

“Several thousand families, living on a daily wage basis and whose professional activities are suspended following containment measures, are today deprived of resources. The establishment of a social assistance system will not only allow them to make up for the loss of their income, but also to support their nutritional needs,” declared Lucien Irmah NAHARIMAMY, Minister of Population, Social Protection and Promotion of Women. “The Government is grateful to be able to count on its many partners for having implemented the social emergency plan as soon as possible. “

The Malagasy State has used its technical and financial partners, namely the World Bank through the Development Intervention Fund (FID), the World Food Program (WFP), the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP), UNICEF, the European Union, the Malagasy Red Cross, CARE and Action Against Hunger (ACF), to carry out this operation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Previous articleSA National Treasury introduces new measures for COVID-19 emergency procurement
Next articleCoronavirus – Kenya: 7 cases of Coronavirus in Nairobi
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

East AfricaContributor -

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on why climate change should be part of Africa’s COVID-19 strategy

CNBC Africa -
The fight against COVID-19 must include a climate change strategy that rebuilds stronger, inclusive economies geared for low carbon growth. That’s according to Former Nigerian Finance Minister and MD of the World Bank Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was recently appointed to the WHO’s Covid19 special envoy. This follows her appointment to the African Union’s COVID-19 envoy earlier this month. Dr Okonjo Iweala joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Here’s how much the SweepSouth platform has raised in support of domestic workers during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Most domestic workers in South Africa have not been able to earn a living due to lock-down based restrictions that prevented them from travelling to their employers to work. To address this, SweepSouth set up a Fund, alongside partners to raise money for domestic workers who are most in need. Joining CNBC Africa to give update on how much the Fund has been able to raise and pay is Sweep South Co-Founder, Aisha Pandor.
Read more
Coronavirus

How the AU plans to cushion Africa from COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as AU chair, recently chaired a virtual summit of the continental block in light of developments around COVID-19.
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19 lockdown: SA landlords reveal details of tenants’ assistance

CNBC Africa -
As the number of businesses battling to survive due to lock-down are growing on a daily basis, the Property Industry Group has increased and extended its assistance and relief guideline for retail tenants. To find out what’s on the cards Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson for the Property Industry Group and Chairman of the SA REIT Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Kenya: 7 cases of Coronavirus in Nairobi

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOf the 7 Nairobi cases; 4 cases are from Kawangware  one case Eastleigh,  one Manji Estate and one Kaloleni.  All the 4 Mombasa cases are from Kibokoni (Old Town).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Update 28 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New Cases - 0 Total Confirmed Cases - 36 Total Active Cases - 28 Number of Tests Conducted - 703 Total Recovered - 5 Total Deaths - 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (33,566) deaths (1,469), and recoveries (10,152) by region:  Central (3,021 cases; 101 deaths; 961 recoveries):  Burundi (15; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,756; 58; 805), Central African Republic (50; 0; 10), Chad (46; 0; 15), Congo (207; 8; 19), DRC (471; 30; 56), Equatorial Guinea (258; 1; 9), Gabon (211; 3; 43), Sao Tome & Principe (7; 0; 0) Eastern (3,436; 85; 1,293): Djibouti (1,072; 2; 498), Eritrea (39; 0; 13), Ethiopia (126
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 updates – 28 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New Cases(s): 5 Total Confirmed: 104 Deaths: 4 Recovered: 12 Total in Quarantine: 1192Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved