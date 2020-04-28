APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Libya: Statement of the Regional Director Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari

By Africa Press Office

News

articleCNBC Africa -

How 10,000 COVID-19 hit companies blundered and missed out on millions

"Yet 10,000 applications were filled in with incorrect statements making it impossible for the forms to be processed," Kubayi-Ngubane told a media briefing.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Rwanda pushes to heighten intellectual property awareness

This Sunday, the 26th of April, is World Intellectual Property Day. This year's theme is ‘Innovate for a Green Future’ and earlier we spoke to the Registrar General of the Rwanda Development Board and the Deputy DG of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority on how the theme connects to the day, and what innovators should know about having their ideas and products protected....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19 & Nigeria’s money market review

The Naira is still under pressure at the parallel market and closed at 450 naira to the greenback. Joining CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market is Chioma Udu, FX Dealer at GT Bank....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

By Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari

Dear colleagues and friends,

Ramadan Kareem. Thank you for joining us once more as we continue our collective fight against COVID-19.

Over the past few weeks, this fight has become even more challenging with the appearance of the virus in countries such as the Syrian Arab Republic, Libya and Yemen. Decades and years of conflict — sometimes coupled with natural disasters and previous outbreaks — have left these countries with weakened health systems, shortages in health workers, and limited access to even the most basic medical care services.

Millions of already vulnerable people in these countries are also more prone to infectious diseases due to overcrowded living conditions, weakened immunity due to years of food insecurity, and insufficient treatment for other underlying medical conditions.

Many of these countries are also politically fragmented, resulting in limited humanitarian access to populations in some areas, and challenges in the sharing of information between controlling parties and WHO in a timely and transparent manner.

In Syria, partial implementation of public health measures because of economic difficulties due to war and sanctions, slow testing levels which leads to delays in detection, isolation, and contact tracing means that cases are likely to increase in the coming weeks. The situation is even more critical in areas in the northwest and northeast of the country under control by opposing forces, where we have limited humanitarian access and where hundreds of thousands of people are at greater risk.

In the northeast, where one case has so far been confirmed, there are challenges in consolidating the numbers of reported cases with those across the rest of the country, due to lack of cooperation among the different controlling authorities.

In Libya, fighting continues in Tarhouna, south of Tripoli, and shelling continues near Mitiga airport in Tripoli. Residents of greater Tripoli continue to be affected by severe water shortages. These are just some of the threats that impede our work to protect innocent people from COVID-19 and other health risks.

In Yemen — the world’s worst humanitarian disaster – more than 13 million people a month are dependent on food assistance, 2.5 million children under 5 require nutritional support, and 8.8 million require health care, making them more susceptible to contracting infectious diseases like COVID-19 due to compromised immune systems. Yemen’s health system is fragile, and the emergence of COVID-19 could be catastrophic—overwhelming already ravaged hospitals, health facilities and health care workers. Operating conditions and access in some areas across the country are restrictive, leaving millions of people exposed and vulnerable.

I would like to stress here that health is a human right. Our mandate as WHO is — and has always been — to serve all people in need of health aid, regardless of gender, race, geographic location, or political affiliation. 

Our WHO representatives, staff and health partners working in these and other countries are often operating under extremely difficult conditions. But they all have one common goal: to protect the health of the people they serve and to leave the politics behind.

As humanitarians, we have no hidden agendas or bias. We abide by our core mandate that health is neutral and ensure humanitarian access for all people, everywhere.

In previous years, we have successfully advocated for health as a bridge to peace and negotiated ceasefires for vaccination campaigns and other life-saving activities. These efforts continue now as it becomes even more critical to ensure that all cases of COVID-19 are quickly identified and properly isolated and treated, and with all contacts traced to avoid further transmission.

Dear colleagues,

While the disease continues to spread across our region, there has been a slight decrease in the number of cases reported week by week in some countries. Some of these countries have developed an exit strategy and have started lifting restrictions, including easing of curfews and airport closures. Without careful planning, and in the absence of scaled up public health and clinical care capacities, this premature lifting of physical distancing measures is likely to lead to an uncontrolled resurgence in COVID‑19 transmission and an amplified second wave of cases.

There has been much discussion on whether patients who have been infected with the virus are now immune to reinfection. We have limited information on whether a person infected with the virus can develop an antibody response and for how long, and there is no evidence that a serological test can show that an individual is immune to COVID-19 after having contracted the disease and recovered. 

WHO is working with researchers to accelerate the development of vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19. More than 80 vaccines are in development globally, including six vaccines in clinical evaluation, and several therapeutics are in clinical trials. A solidarity trial for vaccine development will be launched, in addition to the current trail for therapeutics. 

We are committed to ensuring that as medicines and vaccines are developed, they are shared equitably with all countries and people.

Over the past four months, this pandemic has taught us all many lessons on the need for united global action to face a global threat. This is not the time for politics, accusations, or mistrust. We can only succeed by working together as nations, humanitarian, communities, and individuals, and by ensuring that our actions – based on solidarity, real partnership, mutual trust, and transparency — serve even the most vulnerable for the common good.

There is no better time than now for unity and collaboration between nations – whether stable nations or those facing conflict. Let this unprecedented pandemic be an opportunity for all to put aside their differences, find common ground, and work together for the sake of humanity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: 1337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria
Next articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 4793
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

East AfricaContributor -

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

COVID-19: How the global oil cuts deal impacts Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
As markets prepare for the first phase of the historic supply cut by oil producer club OPEC and its allies this Friday.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Wema Bank sees increase in FY’19 PAT, here’s how they plan to weather COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Wema Bank reported 56.2 per cent risen in its full-year profit after tax for 2019. The commercial lender also reported a 32 per cent rise in gross earnings. Tunde Mabawonku, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer at Wema Bank joins CNBC Africa to break down the numbers.
Read more
Videos

Lagos moves to decongest mortuaries & prisons

CNBC Africa -
Lagos state plans to decongest mortuaries and correctional facilities across the state. According to the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, non-COVID-19 deaths whose funerals are stalled by the lent period were piling up. He also signed a release order for 209 inmates....
Read more
Videos

This App helps you test COVID-19 symptoms before you get to the doctor

CNBC Africa -
What do you do if you think you may have the coronavirus but there is no way that you can get yourself to a doctor for a test, well a company based in the Philippines has come out with an app that can help gauge that you may have the virus, and it is proving popular in Africa. Thousands of Africans are using the app to test COVID-19 symptoms and Lars Jeppesen, CEO and Co-founder of Tech One Global.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID19 ECOWAS Daily Update for April 27, 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID19 The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Daily Update for April 27, 2020 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update – 28 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
6 new confirmed cases (Reported from: Lusaka only). Cumulative cases - 95 Total recoveries - 42 Total deaths - 3 Active cases - 50Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ethiopia assists hundreds of returning migrants in COVID-19 Quarantine Sites

APO Africa Press Office -
Ethiopia continues to receive thousands of migrants returned from countries across the region and the Middle East, in response to the COVID-19 global health pandemic. IOM, the International Organization for Migration, is assisting more than 9,400 migrants in the country’s quarantine facilities. Migrants have been sent back to Ethiopia from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, and other countries over the last few weeks. IOM is supporting the Governm
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya Police Service assisting in COVID-19 screening efforts

APO Africa Press Office -
Kudos to Kenya Police Service assisting in #COVID19 screening efforts at the Likuyani Sub county Bus stop, Kakamega County. #KomeshaCorona updatesDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved