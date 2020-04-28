Coronavirus – Nigeria: 1337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

64 new cases of #COVID19 reported:

34 – Lagos 15 – FCT 11 – Borno 2 – Taraba 2 – Gombe

As at 11:20pm 27th April- 1337 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 255 Deaths: 40

