Coronavirus – Nigeria: 1337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

64 new cases of #COVID19 reported:
34 – Lagos 15 – FCT 11 – Borno 2 – Taraba 2 – Gombe
As at 11:20pm 27th April- 1337 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 255 Deaths: 40
