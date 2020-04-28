Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status update for COVID-19 (Freetown 28th April 2020 Time: 6:00 PM)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases – 104 Total number of deaths – 5 Active New Cases – 0 Active case at Isolation Centres – 87 Cumulative recoveries -12 Number currently in quarantine -1,192 Number discharged from quarantine – 1,339

For more information, visit our websites www.miC.gov.sl and www.dhse.gov.sl or call +232-76,622-914; 76-602-460

