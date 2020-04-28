APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status update for COVID-19 (Freetown 28th April 2020 Time: 6:00 PM)

By Africa Press Office

News

articleCNBC Africa -

How Kenneth Kaunda went on trial for sabotage-days of chaos, soldiers and threats.

“You try to speak to that old man today and you will be severely man handled!” shouted the police chief as he snatched my notebook and started leafing through it.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA National Treasury introduces new measures for COVID-19 emergency procurement

The South African National Treasury is replacing measures relating to the COVID-19 Disaster Management Central Emergency Procurement Strategy.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Why The U.S. Is Facing A Hospital Bed Shortage

Healthcare in the U.S. is big business and hospitals operate at or near full capacity to maximize revenue. Over the past 50 years, the U.S. has seen a massive drop in the number of beds, from 1.5 million hospital beds in 1975 to 924,107 beds in 2018
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases – 104 Total number of deaths – 5 Active New Cases – 0 Active case at Isolation Centres – 87 Cumulative recoveries -12 Number currently in quarantine -1,192 Number discharged from quarantine – 1,339

For more information, visit our websites www.miC.gov.sl and www.dhse.gov.sl or call +232-76,622-914; 76-602-460

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Tunisia: UNHCR Tunisia COVID-19 Flash Update #2
Next articleCoronavirus – Rwanda: Update — 28 April 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

East AfricaContributor -

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on why climate change should be part of Africa’s COVID-19 strategy

CNBC Africa -
The fight against COVID-19 must include a climate change strategy that rebuilds stronger, inclusive economies geared for low carbon growth. That’s according to Former Nigerian Finance Minister and MD of the World Bank Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was recently appointed to the WHO’s Covid19 special envoy. This follows her appointment to the African Union’s COVID-19 envoy earlier this month. Dr Okonjo Iweala joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Here’s how much the SweepSouth platform has raised in support of domestic workers during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Most domestic workers in South Africa have not been able to earn a living due to lock-down based restrictions that prevented them from travelling to their employers to work. To address this, SweepSouth set up a Fund, alongside partners to raise money for domestic workers who are most in need. Joining CNBC Africa to give update on how much the Fund has been able to raise and pay is Sweep South Co-Founder, Aisha Pandor.
Read more
Coronavirus

How the AU plans to cushion Africa from COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as AU chair, recently chaired a virtual summit of the continental block in light of developments around COVID-19.
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19 lockdown: SA landlords reveal details of tenants’ assistance

CNBC Africa -
As the number of businesses battling to survive due to lock-down are growing on a daily basis, the Property Industry Group has increased and extended its assistance and relief guideline for retail tenants. To find out what’s on the cards Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson for the Property Industry Group and Chairman of the SA REIT Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update — 28 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCases: 212 (5 new) Tests today: 1,505 Recoveries: 95 (2 new) Deaths: 0 Active cases: 117  This reflects a rise in cases of cross-border truck drivers and their assistants. Ail active cases are in isolation in stable condition.  The prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and staying at home. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and in multi-family compounds. 
Read more

Coronavirus – Tunisia: UNHCR Tunisia COVID-19 Flash Update #2

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOn 19 April 2020, Tunisian Prime Minister announced the extension of the confinement period until the 3 May 2020, and a re-adjustment of curfew schedule during the month of Ramadan, from 8pm until 6am. UNHCR Tunisia will continue to rely on alternative working arrangements, to adapt and sustain existing activities, and to step up support to refugees and asylum seekers to meet current and emerging challenges. On 8 April, the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Social Affairs and
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: 7 cases of Coronavirus in Nairobi

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOf the 7 Nairobi cases; 4 cases are from Kawangware  one case Eastleigh,  one Manji Estate and one Kaloleni.  All the 4 Mombasa cases are from Kibokoni (Old Town).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Coronavirus: In Madagascar, a social protection response is launched in urban and suburban areas to aid families and their children during Covid-19 pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Government of Madagascar has launched a social protection programme to assist families impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak through the use of unconditional cash transfers in urban and suburban areas. Even while a partial re-opening of previously locked down areas is underway, allowing people to resume their economic activities for half a day (from 6 am to 1 pm), thousands of vulnerable families remain at risk. Nearly 189,400 households from the 769 fokontany (sub districts) of
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved