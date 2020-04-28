Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (28 April 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 48 Benadir: 41 Jubbaland: 3 South West: 4
Male: 31 Female: 17 Recovery: 5 Death: 2
Total confirmed cases: 528 Total recoveries: 19 Total deaths: 28
