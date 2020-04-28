APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committees welcome arrival of Cuban Doctors in SA

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How Rwanda is leveraging digital technology to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi

This year, Rwanda commemorates the 26th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Typically at this time communities come together and participate in events such candlelight vigils and the Walk to Remember, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those activities and all gatherings have been cancelled. Despite that, the country has proved that no matter the circumstance, they will commemorate. CNBC Africa takes a look at how the country, with the youth at the forefront, leveraged digital tools to Remember, Unite and Commemorate the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Nigeria to phase out lockdown in Abuja, Lagos & Ogun States, these are the details

Kano to go into total lockdown for two weeks.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

How the pandemic changed fitness forever | CNBC Reports

The physical activity market is worth more than $800 billion worldwide, but it has had to pivot fast as countries around the world impose strict lockdown measures. Fitness experts expect future workouts to be a mixture of in-person and online classes, while studio apps are hoping for more corporate sign-ups. CNBC’s Lucy Handley reports. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #fitness #lockdown...
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The joint meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Health and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services welcomed the report from the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, of the 200 Cuban health professionals who arrived in South Africa to offer support in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, who was the Co-Chair of the joint committee said: “The arrival of the Cuban doctors and public health specialists in South Africa will boost the capacity of the public sector personnel in the fight against COVID-19.”   “These are medical internationalists whose record in public healthcare far surpasses all other nations in the world,” said Dr Dhlomo.   “Since the agreement reached by the late Presidents Nelson Mandela and Fidel Castro we relied on Cuban medical support, hence we are sending hundreds of South African students for training in Cuba,” he added.   The delegation consists of experts in the field of epidemiology, biostatistics and public health, family physicians, healthcare technology and experts to provide technical assistance – who will be working with local experts.   Members of the committee also appreciated the arrival of Cuban doctors and said their arrival in South Africa will significantly boost the public health sector personnel capacity in the fight against  Covid-19.   The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Health and Social Services, Ms Maurencia Gillion, who also Co-Chaired the joint committee said: “Considering the good relations that South Africa has with Cuba, it is fitting that the arrival of the Cuban delegation lands when the country celebrates Freedom Day.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 4793 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19
Next articleCoronavirus – Africa: International Rescue Committee (IRC) – World risks up to 1 billion cases and 3.2 million deaths from COVID-19 across fragile countries
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

East AfricaContributor -

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International News

How Domino’s Won India’s Pizza Wars

CNBC -
Domino’s Pizza entered India in 1995. Since then, there are over 1,300 Domino’s stores across 282 cities in India, and its footprint continues to grow. As for Domino’s American rivals, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s, in India, the brands struggled
Read more
Coronavirus

These are the sectors SA is considering reopening in phase 4

CNBC Africa -
On Thursday South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be a gradual phasing out of lockdown, which was implemented in March...
Read more
Videos

Dubai Airshow: Tapping into the drone industry

CNBC Africa -
Still on Dubai, we also find out what opportunities the drone industry presents from the Dubai Airshow. CNBC’s David Reid reports.
Read more
Expo 2020

How Dubai is turning the desert into a mini city for EXPO 2020

CNBC Africa -
With less than a year to the Dubai Expo 2020, CNBC’s Dan Murphy brings us up to speed on the progress as Dubai is turning a desert into a mini city.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (27 April 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCases: 207 (16 new) Tests today: 1,214 Recoveries: 93 (1 new) Deaths: 0 Active cases: 114 This reflects a rise in cases of cross-border truck drivers and their assistants. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition. The prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and staying at home. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and in multi-family compounds. Withholding in
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: International Rescue Committee (IRC) – World risks up to 1 billion cases and 3.2 million deaths from COVID-19 across fragile countries

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoBased on potential response scenarios, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) estimates between 500 million and 1 billion infections, leading to between 1.7 to 3.2 million deaths, in 34 conflict-affected and fragile countries; there remains a small window of time to mount a robust response to COVID-19 while it is still in early stages in fragile countries; urgent funding to frontline responses is needed; extreme social distancing unsustainable in most humanitarian contexts, local
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 4793 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 4793. The total number of tests conducted to date is 178470, of which 9827 were done in the last 24 hours. The provincial breakdown is as follows: GAUTENG 1353 WESTERN CAPE 1737 KWAZULU – NATAL 902 EASTERN CAPE 588 FREE STATE 111 LIMPOPO 31
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF) allocates US$195 million to more than 60 Low-Income Countries to fight COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Steering Body of the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF) announced today the allocation of US$195.84 million to 64 of the world’s poorest countries with reported cases of COVID-19. Special attention will be given to areas with the most vulnerable populations, especially in fragile and conflict-affected countries. The funds will provide additional support to these countries in their COVID-19 response, including essential and critical lifesaving medical equipment,
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved