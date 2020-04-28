Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 4793 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 4793.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 178470, of which 9827 were done in the last 24 hours.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
GAUTENG
1353
WESTERN CAPE
1737
KWAZULU – NATAL
902
EASTERN CAPE
588
FREE STATE
111
LIMPOPO
31
NORTH WEST
28
MPUMALANGA
26
NORTHERN CAPE
17
UNALLOCATED
0
Reported deaths
We regret to report a further three deaths: two from the Western Cape and one from KZN. This brings the total cumulative COVID-19 related deaths to 90. The cases were:
A 79 year old male who presented with shortness of breath and chest pain. His co-morbidi- ties included diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and cardiac disease (WC) A 58 year old male who presented with imminent cardiovascular arrest. He was a person living with HIV and had obesity. (WC) A 54 year old male who presented with respiratory distress. He had underlying diabetes
We wish to convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.
Engagements with Clinicians and Experts
This evening we were privileged to participate in a virtual ‘grand ward round’ with over 400 participants including provincial MEC’s, HOD’s, clinicians, epidemiological and infectious diseases experts. We discussed some interesting cases and unusual presentations. As we continue to learn more about COVID-19 it is especially important to stay in touch with the frontline workers to better understand the inner workings of treating individual patients.
It was a fascinating session that has certainly contributed immensely to the body of work that ensures increased medical precision.
