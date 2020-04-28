APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: Water and Sanitation on distributed water tanks benefiting City of Tshwane residents

By Africa Press Office

The City of Tshwane (CoT) has seen an increase in the number of water tanks distributed by the Department of Water and Sanitation, raising the total to 466 in an attempt to bolster government’s reaction against the escalating incidents of coronavirus infections.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic comes as the City of Tshwane is facing extensive water pollution challenges. Hammanskraal in the north of the City is one of the areas struggling with water quality as a result of water treatment works not operating optimally.

In response to the chronic water challenges in densely-populated areas and those still under the crippling drought, the Minster of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, instructed her department to implement decisive intervention measures to ameliorate the plight of vulnerable communities.

As a result, needy communities across the length and breadth of the country are benefitting from the distribution of water tanks that are made available by the department in several municipalities.

Sibusiso Mthembu, Head of DWS in Gauteng, expressed satisfaction at the rate of the delivery of water tanks in the city, saying this would go some way in alleviating the lack of water for communities who need it most for practicing hygiene through hand washing.

Mthembu said the distribution of water in the City of Tshwane was important given that the area continues to experience water shortages and water quality challenges.

He said enabling communities to access water during the time of the coronavirus pandemic was at the heart of ensuring that they did not needlessly fall victim to the virus.

“Over and above the imperative of staying at home, communities need to be able to practice hygiene and water is a requirement that should not be taking lightly. For us to start to win the fight against the virus, there is a need to provide essentials such as water,” said Mthembu.

Mthembu urged communities in the city to work with the department to make sure that everyone was able to access water, saying that this was the right that should be enjoyed by every person.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

