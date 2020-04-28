Coronavirus – Uganda: Total recoveries now stand at 52

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

5 patients who were previously confirmed for COVID-19 have recovered, tested negative twice for the disease and discharged from hospital. 3 were discharged from Entebbe Hospital while 2 patients were discharged from Mulago Hospital. Total recoveries now stand at: 52.

