APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe rated as one of the world’s top global food crises in new United Nations report

By Africa Press Office

News

articleCNBC Africa -

How Kenneth Kaunda went on trial for sabotage-days of chaos, soldiers and threats.

“You try to speak to that old man today and you will be severely man handled!” shouted the police chief as he snatched my notebook and started leafing through it.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA National Treasury introduces new measures for COVID-19 emergency procurement

The South African National Treasury is replacing measures relating to the COVID-19 Disaster Management Central Emergency Procurement Strategy.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on why climate change should be part of Africa’s COVID-19 strategy

The fight against COVID-19 must include a climate change strategy that rebuilds stronger, inclusive economies geared for low carbon growth. That’s according to Former Nigerian Finance Minister and MD of the World Bank Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was recently appointed to the WHO’s Covid19 special envoy. This follows her appointment to the African Union’s COVID-19 envoy earlier this month. Dr Okonjo Iweala joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Zimbabwe remains in the grip of severe food insecurity, with millions of people already requiring humanitarian assistance due to prolonged drought, climate-related shocks, economic deterioration and the situation set to worsen as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, according to the new Global Food Crisis Report Forecast (GFCRF).

The joint report, released by the European Union, FAO, OCHA, UNICEF, USAID and WFP anticipates a worsening food insecurity situation in 2020 with an estimated 4.3 million rural Zimbabweans, including children, are in need of urgent action. On top of environmental factors, this is mainly due to the current economic crisis including hyperinflation, shortage of currency, fuel and prolonged power shortages; widespread poverty; high levels of HIV/AIDS; and low agricultural output as drivers of the crisis.

“Millions of Zimbabweans are already struggling to put food on the table, having faced prolonged drought and economic hardship for some time. It is imperative that we unite, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe and provide urgent food assistance safely to prevent an already vulnerable population from slipping deeper into this hunger crisis,” said WFP Country Director and Representative Eddie Rowe.

More than half of the children experiencing malnutrition are living in countries affected by the food crisis. The GFCRF estimates that 75 million children worldwide are stunted and 17 million are wasted.

Zimbabwe is also one of 10 countries where fewer than 20% of children between 6-23 months received a minimally adequate diet further compromising their lifelong quality of life, according to the new report. In addition, Zimbabwe’s Multi Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2019, revealed about 1 in 4 children, under 5 were stunted and at risk of impaired physical and cognitive growth.

“Food crises have a major impact on the quality, frequency and diversity of children’s diets and this is compounded by the inability for families across the country to provide adequate childcare during these increasingly challenging times,” said UNICEF Representative, Laylee Moshiri. “During this COVID-19 pandemic we must act decisively to continue essential nutrition and health services for all children.”

FAO Representative Jocelyn Brown Hall said, “Measures to curb the further spread of COVID-19 have the potential to impact negatively on the food system in Zimbabwe, such as through restricted access to markets by both farmers and consumers, and a glut of perishable nutritious foods like fruits and vegetables. Deliberate measures are needed to prevent and mitigate against these.”

Globally the report states that in 2019, 135 million people across 55 countries and territories experienced acute food insecurity. These same countries’ food systems are highly vulnerable to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which will result in compromised health due to hunger which can increase the risks of exposure to the virus. The World Food Programme’s Executive Director, David Beasley, who interacted with communities throughout Zimbabwe during an August 2019 visit, told the UN Security Council last week that the world was on the verge of a hunger pandemic caused by the Coronavirus. “If we don't act now, we could be facing multiple famines of biblical proportions within a few short months,” Beasley said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting all countries across the globe, including the OECD countries and other high-income countries. This is making it increasingly difficult to prioritise the needs of populations typically affected by food crises. This has put an increased challenge on the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2, towards the eradication of hunger and malnutrition.

The Global Report on Food Crises is the flagship publication of the The Global Network Against Food Crises, an alliance of humanitarian and development actors united by the commitment to tackle the root causes of food crises and promote sustainable solutions through shared analysis and knowledge, strengthened coordination in evidence-based responses and collective efforts across the Humanitarian, Development and Peace (HDP) nexus.

.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).

Previous articleCOVID-19 lockdown: SA landlords reveal details of tenants’ assistance
Next articleHow the AU plans to cushion Africa from COVID-19 crisis
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

East AfricaContributor -

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Here’s how much the SweepSouth platform has raised in support of domestic workers during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Most domestic workers in South Africa have not been able to earn a living due to lock-down based restrictions that prevented them from travelling to their employers to work. To address this, SweepSouth set up a Fund, alongside partners to raise money for domestic workers who are most in need. Joining CNBC Africa to give update on how much the Fund has been able to raise and pay is Sweep South Co-Founder, Aisha Pandor.
Read more
Coronavirus

How the AU plans to cushion Africa from COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as AU chair, recently chaired a virtual summit of the continental block in light of developments around COVID-19.
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19 lockdown: SA landlords reveal details of tenants’ assistance

CNBC Africa -
As the number of businesses battling to survive due to lock-down are growing on a daily basis, the Property Industry Group has increased and extended its assistance and relief guideline for retail tenants. To find out what’s on the cards Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson for the Property Industry Group and Chairman of the SA REIT Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
article

How 10,000 COVID-19 hit companies blundered and missed out on millions

CNBC Africa -
"Yet 10,000 applications were filled in with incorrect statements making it impossible for the forms to be processed," Kubayi-Ngubane told a media briefing.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (33,566) deaths (1,469), and recoveries (10,152) by region:  Central (3,021 cases; 101 deaths; 961 recoveries):  Burundi (15; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,756; 58; 805), Central African Republic (50; 0; 10), Chad (46; 0; 15), Congo (207; 8; 19), DRC (471; 30; 56), Equatorial Guinea (258; 1; 9), Gabon (211; 3; 43), Sao Tome & Principe (7; 0; 0) Eastern (3,436; 85; 1,293): Djibouti (1,072; 2; 498), Eritrea (39; 0; 13), Ethiopia (126
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 updates – 28 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New Cases(s): 5 Total Confirmed: 104 Deaths: 4 Recovered: 12 Total in Quarantine: 1192Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (28 April 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoNew cases confirmed today: 48 Benadir: 41 Jubbaland: 3 South West: 4 Male: 31 Female: 17 Recovery: 5 Death: 2 Total confirmed cases: 528 Total recoveries: 19 Total deaths: 28Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Update 28 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Total confirmed - 374 Total recovered - 124 Deaths - 14 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved