Merck Foundation together with First Ladies of Congo, Niger, Chad and Mali announced ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications for ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards for French Speaking African Countries in partnership with H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo; H.E. Madam AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU, The First Lady of Niger; H.E. Madam HINDA DEBY ITNO, The First Lady of Chad; H.E. Madam ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville and H.E. Madam AMÏNATA MAIGA KEÏTA, The First Lady of Mali.

The theme of the awards is ‘Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown’.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, “The ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Award will encourage media to sensitize our communities. Raising awareness about coronavirus in our communities will contribute to supporting health workers who are at the forefront of COVID-19 response – providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, it will also enhance their great efforts in leading community dialogue to address fears and questions. Our hearts and thoughts are with them”.

“I am very proud to partner with the First Ladies of Africa in more than 15 countries to raise awareness about COVID 19 through our important partners, the media to be able to spectate facts from misconceptions and myth. This is very important during this unsettling period of our lives.” Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

Dr. Kelej also emphasized on a very important issue in the current scenario, “The pandemic has led to a horrifying increase in violence against women. Women and girls are under higher risk of domestic violence due to increased tensions in the household. Moreover, school closures translate into a heightened burden of informal care within families, affecting women negatively more than men. Many of these women are currently trapped with their abusers, struggling to access any support service, they are lonely and suffering in silence. This issue also needs to be highlighted by the journalists”.

The awards are open to all the journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from French speaking African Countries. The awards have been also announced in English speaking, Portuguese Speaking and Arabic speaking African countries. The most creative and influential media work aiming to raise awareness and sensitizing communities about this alarming topic at a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.

Merck Foundation has also initiated these awards in Asian and middle eastern Countries.

Details of the Merck Foundation “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards

Who can Apply:

Journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Mali and other French speaking African Countries.

Last date of submission:

Entries can be submitted till 30th June 2020

How to apply?

Entries can be submitted via Email to [email protected]

along with your details (including Name, Gender, Country, Media house, Email address & Mobile Number) and entry as an attachment

Categories and Prize Money:

Category

TV

Radio

Print

Online

Prize Money

(Upto)

USD 500

USD 500

USD 500

USD 500

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

About Merck Foundation: The Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website.  Please visit www.merck-foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com); Facebook (bit.ly/347DsTd), Twitter (bit.ly/2REHwaK), Instagram (bit.ly/2t3E0fX), YouTube (bit.ly/2E05GVg) and Flicker (bit.ly/2RJjWtH).

About Merck: Merck (www.MerckGroup.com) is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Almost 52,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma.

