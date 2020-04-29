APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: Africa receives the 3rd donation of laboratory test kits & other medical equipment from the JackMa foundation

By Africa Press Office

News

articleCNBC Africa -

Oil to recover to $43 by December – UBS analyst

There will be a demand recovery in the third quarter and we will see more people flying than before and production is falling very quickly among OPEC and its allies.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

UIF & PIC in talks with Edcon over a potential lifeline

South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

PSG’s Capitec unbundling: Who are the takers?

Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Anthea Gardner, Managing Partner at Cartesian Capital.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Africa, through African Union, AfricaCDC is excited to receive today, the 3rd donation of laboratory test kits & other medical equipment from the JackMa foundation to help COVID19 response in Member States.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Rwanda: Minister Dr Daniel Ngamije received 15 tons of medical supplies donated by the Emir of Qatar
Next articleCoronavirus – Africa: 4 ECOWAS Member States represent more than 60% of confirmed cases in the region
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees

Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How the COVID-19 lock-down has lowered SA’s mortality rate

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 lock-downs have not only changed our people live but they’ve also change how people bury their loved ones. For an impact on how the pandemic has impacted the funeral business, CNBC Africa is joined by Khandani Msibi, Chairman of Doves – one of the largest funeral service providers in Southern Africa.
Read more
International News

Why Law Enforcement Classifies Coronavirus As A Biological Agent

CNBC -
A memo from the Deputy Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, suggests that coronavirus can be classified as a biological agent and that misuse of the virus can fall under terrorism statutes. Bad actors have defied stay-at-home orders and are threatening
Read more
CEO Interviews

How Edcon may emerge from business rescue

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Independent Retail Analyst, Chris Gilmour and Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
Coronavirus

Lack of reliable cold chain infrastructure, COVID-19 worsen post-harvest losses in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Tens of thousands of perishable products in Sub-Saharan Africa are lost mainly due the lack of reliable and adequate cold storage facilities and now with the disruption of supply chains and trade caused by COVID-19; the losses are expected to be even bigger. CNBC Africa spoke to Professor Nuhu Hatibu, Regional Head for East Africa at AGRA for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 766; of this four (4) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 130. The tests were conducted by The Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, Amhara Public Health Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Haramaya University l
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: 4 ECOWAS Member States represent more than 60% of confirmed cases in the region

APO Africa Press Office -
4 ECOWAS Member States (Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea and Cote d'Ivoire), with more than 1,000 cases each, represent more than 60% of confirmed cases in the region.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Minister Dr Daniel Ngamije received 15 tons of medical supplies donated by the Emir of Qatar

APO Africa Press Office -
Minister Dr Daniel Ngamije  received 15 tons of medical supplies donated by the Emir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani to support Rwanda's COVID-19 response efforts. The delivery includes protectives coveralls, face shields, surgical gowns, goggles, masks & other material. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Outbreak Brief #15 – Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Since the last brief (21 April 2020), 563,473 new confirmed1 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases and 40,814 new deaths have been reported globally. This is a 24% increase in cases reported between 21-28 April 2020 compared to a 31% increase in cases reported between 14-21 April 2020. To date, a total of 2,879,512 COVID-19 cases and 198,710 (CFR: 6.9%) related deaths have been reported worldwide. This week six new countries 2 including two from Africa, are reporting deaths for the firs
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved