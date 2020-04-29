Coronavirus: Africa receives the 3rd donation of laboratory test kits & other medical equipment from the JackMa foundation

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Africa, through African Union, AfricaCDC is excited to receive today, the 3rd donation of laboratory test kits & other medical equipment from the JackMa foundation to help COVID19 response in Member States.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).