Coronavirus – Africa: The Polio Network is now supporting COVID-19 preparedness & outbreak response

By Africa Press Office

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees

Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
CapitecReuters -

SA’s PSG Group considers unbundling stake in Capitec Bank

Investment holding firm PSG Group Ltd said on Wednesday it was “seriously considering” separating its stake in Capitec Bank to avoid an increase in administrative burden under a new legislation that may deem it a status of financial conglomerate.
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How SA’s R200bn Covid-19 loan scheme for small businesses works

In order to help small and medium enterprises, support the economy and save jobs, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the National Treasury are partnering with members of the Banking Association South Africa (BASA) to roll out a R200 billion Covid-19 loan scheme.
Due to #COVID19, polio vaccination campaigns in #Africa & globally are paused. The huge polio network is now actively supporting COVID-19 preparedness & outbreak response in countries across Africa. #EndPolio #VaccinesWork

East AfricaContributor -

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Is there a way back for Edcon as embattled retailer enters voluntary business rescue?

CNBC Africa -
Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Viv Govender, a Senior Analyst at Rand Swiss.
How South Sudan is responding to the economic shock of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Prices and demand for oil have been seeing a dramatic decline globally, so what does this mean for a country whose economy depends on the commodity? And how does that factor into South Sudan’s budget allocations pertaining to the nation’s fight against COVID-19. Africa Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok joins CNBC Africa for more.
How resilient are banks to COVID-19 effects?

CNBC Africa -
As some countries, China, Austria, Denmark start to open up, experts believe that the long term effects of COVID-19 on some sectors, banking included are just getting started, so how will they cope? CNBC Africa is joined by George Odhiambo, Managing Director of KCB Rwanda for more.
COVID-19: Understanding Africa’s response strategy

CNBC Africa -
The African Union set up the AU Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 Response Task Force in a bid to involve the private sector in its effort to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. Chair of the Private Sector Resource Mobilization Task Force, Edem Adzogenu joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to explore their strategy going forward....
Coronavirus – South Africa: North West on COVID-19 Coronavirus Quarantine and Isolation

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe North West Department of Health wishes to further put into perspective the issue of quarantine and isolation in the Province. In order to ensure adequate management of COVID-19, the Department has developed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Quarantine and Isolation which provides this clarification and it’s unambiguous. The SOP details procedures which are to be followed for quarantine and isolation with the sole purpose of curbing the spread of Novel Corona Virus
Coronavirus – Kenya: Community health volunteers training on preventing COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCommunity health volunteers gather with social distancing measures to receive training on how to prevent COVID-19 in their communities, in Nyamira county courtesy of County Public Health promotion team. #KomeshaCoronaDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update on 28 April 2020

article Africa Press Office -
Over 33,000 #COVID19 cases reported on the African continent - with over 10,000 associated recoveries & 1,400 deaths recorded. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
East Africa’s Oil Industry: A New Story in the Making

APO Africa Press Office -
The recent acquisition by Total of Tullow Oil’s entire interests in the Lake Albert Development Project in Uganda, including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, marks the beginning of a new chapter for East Africa’s energy industry. To dissect the deal and discuss its wider implications for the region, the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) organised a webinar with leading regional industry experts, held under the Chatham House Rule. Featuring key officials and repres
