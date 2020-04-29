APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso and Niger Join West Africa Regional Identification Program to Help Millions of People Access Services

By Africa Press Office

News

articleCNBC Africa -

Oil to recover to $43 by December – UBS analyst

There will be a demand recovery in the third quarter and we will see more people flying than before and production is falling very quickly among OPEC and its allies.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

UIF & PIC in talks with Edcon over a potential lifeline

South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

PSG’s Capitec unbundling: Who are the takers?

Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Anthea Gardner, Managing Partner at Cartesian Capital.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The World Bank approved today $273 million in International Development Association (IDA)* financing for Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso and Niger to facilitate access to services for millions of people, especially women and the poorest segments of society. The West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI) Program will help build the foundational identification systems that are inclusive of all persons in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) territory, irrespective of nationality, citizenship or legal status. The Program will help improve access to services, including safety nets, social registries, health and pension programs, financial and digital inclusion, women and girls’ empowerment, and labor mobility.

“The WURI Program will help countries to reap substantial benefits at both regional and national levels. Foundational digital identification systems can play an important role in delivering and managing social protection, health and financial inclusion services and are more important than ever in times such as we are experiencing with COVID 19,”says Deborah Wetzel, World Bank Director of Regional Integration for Africa. “WURI will support service delivery in the ECOWAS community by opening-up access to unique identification for all persons in the territory and promoting cross-border responses by linking national systems”, she added.

This financing is the second phase of the WURI Program bringing in Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso and Niger, and covers approximately 65 million people. Each country will implement foundational identification systems independently and according to their needs, using a minimal set of attributes to uniquely describe an individual. WURI will strengthen legal and institutional frameworks and establish robust foundational identification systems. Relying upon the Principles on Identification for Sustainable Development (“ID4D Principles”), WURI will work to build inclusive, trusted systems that assure data privacy, and that follow human-centred design approaches.

“In the wake of the COVID 19 crisis, identifying and providing social protection to those employed in the informal sector, who are not covered by any program but are vulnerable and may slip into poverty, has become more critical than ever. The WURI program can support social insurance systems for the informal sector, that are interoperable with social registries and build regionally on foundational identification platforms”, says Dena Ringold, World Bank, Africa Regional Director for Human Development.

The $395.1 million WURI Program, which started in 2018 with Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea, is important to help achieve human development goals in participating countries. The Program furthers the World Bank Group’s twin goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity, and directly supports the ECOWAS regional strategy 2019-2023, which aims to raise the living standards of the populations in its member countries.

* The World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world’s poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 76 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.6 billion people who live in IDA countries. Since 1960, IDA has supported development work in 113 countries. Annual commitments have averaged about $21 billion over the last three years, with about 61 percent going to Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The World Bank Group.

Previous articleCoronavirus: African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (35,371) deaths (1,534), and recoveries (11,727)
Next articleOil to recover to $43 by December – UBS analyst
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees

Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How the COVID-19 lock-down has lowered SA’s mortality rate

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 lock-downs have not only changed our people live but they’ve also change how people bury their loved ones. For an impact on how the pandemic has impacted the funeral business, CNBC Africa is joined by Khandani Msibi, Chairman of Doves – one of the largest funeral service providers in Southern Africa.
Read more
International News

Why Law Enforcement Classifies Coronavirus As A Biological Agent

CNBC -
A memo from the Deputy Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, suggests that coronavirus can be classified as a biological agent and that misuse of the virus can fall under terrorism statutes. Bad actors have defied stay-at-home orders and are threatening
Read more
CEO Interviews

How Edcon may emerge from business rescue

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Independent Retail Analyst, Chris Gilmour and Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
Coronavirus

Lack of reliable cold chain infrastructure, COVID-19 worsen post-harvest losses in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Tens of thousands of perishable products in Sub-Saharan Africa are lost mainly due the lack of reliable and adequate cold storage facilities and now with the disruption of supply chains and trade caused by COVID-19; the losses are expected to be even bigger. CNBC Africa spoke to Professor Nuhu Hatibu, Regional Head for East Africa at AGRA for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Gambia: COVID-19 case update – 29 April 2020

article Africa Press Office -
Active Cases: 2 New Case: 1 New Tests: 24 Recovered: 8 Death: 1 Total Confirmed: 11Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus: African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (35,371) deaths (1,534), and recoveries (11,727)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (35,371) deaths (1,534), and recoveries (11,727) by region:  Central (3,182 cases; 104 deaths; 1,088 recoveries):  Burundi (15; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,806; 59; 915), Central African Republic (50; 0; 10), Chad (51; 2; 19), Congo (209; 8; 19), DRC (491; 30; 59), Equatorial Guinea (315; 1; 9), Gabon (238; 3; 53), Sao Tome & Principe (7; 0; 0) Eastern (3,808; 98; 1,572): Djibouti (1,077; 2; 599), Eritrea (39; 0; 19), Ethiopia (130;
Read more

Coronavirus – Sahel: European Union (EU) announces €194 million additional support to the Sahel

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell participated in the EU-G5 Sahel videoconference. The videoconference provided an opportunity to reaffirm the EU's support to the region, including in facing the coronavirus pandemic and its impact. On this occasion, the European Commission announced an additional €194 millio
Read more

Coronavirus – Malawi: Daily Update 29 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New Cases - 0 Total Confirmed Cases - 36 Total Active Cases - 26 Total Recovered -  7 Number of Tests Conducted - 744 Total Deaths - 3 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved