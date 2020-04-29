APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Cameroon: Public Health Ministry Delegation of Central Region of Cameroon receives from WHO coaches to support deployment of Rapid Response Teams

By Africa Press Office

News

articleCNBC Africa -

Oil to recover to $43 by December – UBS analyst

There will be a demand recovery in the third quarter and we will see more people flying than before and production is falling very quickly among OPEC and its allies.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

UIF & PIC in talks with Edcon over a potential lifeline

South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

PSG’s Capitec unbundling: Who are the takers?

Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Anthea Gardner, Managing Partner at Cartesian Capital.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Public Health Ministry Delegation of Central Region of Cameroon receives from WHO for a period of 3 months 12 cars,1 van, 1 coach to support deployment of Rapid Response Teams for epidemiological surveillance of COVID-19 cases in communities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO, Cameroon.

Previous articleMTN Nigeria Q1’20 PAT up 5.6%
Next articleUganda ramps up fight against COVID-19 pandemic
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees

Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How the COVID-19 lock-down has lowered SA’s mortality rate

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 lock-downs have not only changed our people live but they’ve also change how people bury their loved ones. For an impact on how the pandemic has impacted the funeral business, CNBC Africa is joined by Khandani Msibi, Chairman of Doves – one of the largest funeral service providers in Southern Africa.
Read more
International News

Why Law Enforcement Classifies Coronavirus As A Biological Agent

CNBC -
A memo from the Deputy Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, suggests that coronavirus can be classified as a biological agent and that misuse of the virus can fall under terrorism statutes. Bad actors have defied stay-at-home orders and are threatening
Read more
CEO Interviews

How Edcon may emerge from business rescue

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Independent Retail Analyst, Chris Gilmour and Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
Coronavirus

Lack of reliable cold chain infrastructure, COVID-19 worsen post-harvest losses in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Tens of thousands of perishable products in Sub-Saharan Africa are lost mainly due the lack of reliable and adequate cold storage facilities and now with the disruption of supply chains and trade caused by COVID-19; the losses are expected to be even bigger. CNBC Africa spoke to Professor Nuhu Hatibu, Regional Head for East Africa at AGRA for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

African Development Bank approves $40 million package for Angola’s Banco Millennium Atlântico to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on 15 April approved a $40 million financial package to support Angola’s Banco Millennium Atlântico (BMA) to bolster local production and job creation through its portfolio of small and medium-sized enterprises. The package consists of a $32 million line of credit from the African Development Bank and an additional $8 million in parallel financing from the Africa Growing Together Fund (AGTF), a co
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for April 28, 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID1-9 The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Daily Update April 28, 2020Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus: Kenya sees rise in recoveries

APO Africa Press Office -
We are glad that the number of recoveries keeps rising day by day. Today, we have discharged additional 5 patients. This brings to 129 the total number of recoveries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries delivers food hampers and water tanks in response to COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Ms Makhotso Magdeline Sotyu accompanied by Free State MEC for Economic and Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Mr. Makalo Mohale will, as part of the South African National Parks response to Covid-19, deliver food hampers and water tanks to communities living in areas adjacent to the Golden Gate Highlands National Park on Thursday 30 April 2020. In Golden Gate Highlands; the targeted beneficiarie
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved