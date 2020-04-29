APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 28 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 1080; of this two (2) of them are confirmed positive for COVID- 19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 126. The tests were conducted by The Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, International Clinical Laboratory, Tigray Health Research Institute, Amhara Public Health Institute, SNNPR Public health institute, Haramaya University laboratory and Jimma University Medical Center. The Details of the cases are presented below:

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

British

England

4

Male

He has travel history from United Kingdom and is in mandatory quarantine

 –

2

British

England

50

Male

He has travel history from United Kingdom and is in mandatory quarantine

 –

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

15,668

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

1080

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

2

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

71

Patients in intensive care

0

Total recovered

50

Total deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

126

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any person had contact with confirmed COVID- 19 patient should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll-free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, the public is advised to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, wash hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

