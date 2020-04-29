Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 766; of this four (4) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 130. The tests were conducted by The Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, Amhara Public Health Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Haramaya University laboratory and Jigjiga University Laboratory. Furthermore, eight people (from Addis Ababa) recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries fifty-eight (58). The Details of the today's case are presented below:

S.N o

Citizenshi p

Residence

Ag e

Sex

Travel history of Abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

18

Femal e

She has travel history from

Puntland and is in Jigjiga

University mandatory quarantine

–

2

Ethiopian

25

Femal e

She has travel history from

Puntland and is in Jigjiga

University mandatory quarantine

–

3

Ethiopian

15

Femal e

She has travel history from

Puntland and is in Jigjiga

University mandatory quarantine

–

4

Ethiopian

Oromia, West Hararge,

Guba Koricha woreda

23

Male

-under investigation

