Coronavirus – Nigeria: 1532 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

By Africa Press Office

Coronavirus Threatens Enrollments Across State Universities | CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC's Scott Cohn takes a look at the funding crisis now hitt
CNBC Africa -

How Kenneth Kaunda went on trial for sabotage-days of chaos, soldiers and threats.

"You try to speak to that old man today and you will be severely man handled!" shouted the police chief as he snatched my notebook and started leafing through it.
CNBC Africa -

SA National Treasury introduces new measures for COVID-19 emergency procurement

The South African National Treasury is replacing measures relating to the COVID-19 Disaster Management Central Emergency Procurement Strategy.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

195 new cases of #COVID19 reported:

80 – Lagos 38 – Kano 15 – Ogun 15 – Bauchi 11 – Borno 10 – Gombe 9 – Sokoto 5 – Edo 5 – Jigawa 2 – Zamfara 1 – Rivers 1 – Enugu 1 – Delta 1 – FCT 1 – Nasarawa

As at 11:50pm 28th April – 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 255 Deaths: 44

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
