Coronavirus – Nigeria: 1532 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

195 new cases of #COVID19 reported:

80 – Lagos 38 – Kano 15 – Ogun 15 – Bauchi 11 – Borno 10 – Gombe 9 – Sokoto 5 – Edo 5 – Jigawa 2 – Zamfara 1 – Rivers 1 – Enugu 1 – Delta 1 – FCT 1 – Nasarawa

As at 11:50pm 28th April – 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 255 Deaths: 44

