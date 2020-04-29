Coronavirus – Rwanda: Minister Dr Daniel Ngamije received 15 tons of medical supplies donated by the Emir of Qatar

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Minister Dr Daniel Ngamije received 15 tons of medical supplies donated by the Emir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani to support Rwanda's COVID-19 response efforts. The delivery includes protectives coveralls, face shields, surgical gowns, goggles, masks & other material.

