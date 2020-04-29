APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries delivers food hampers and water tanks in response to COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

The Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Ms Makhotso Magdeline Sotyu accompanied by Free State MEC for Economic and Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Mr. Makalo Mohale will, as part of the South African National Parks response to Covid-19, deliver food hampers and water tanks to communities living in areas adjacent to the Golden Gate Highlands National Park on Thursday 30 April 2020.

In Golden Gate Highlands; the targeted beneficiaries include the QwaQwa Land claimants (Dithabeng CPA), Kestell, Clarens and the communities falling under Batlokoa & Bakoena Tribal Authorities. A total of 250 households will receive the food parcels.

The SANParks response to Covid-19 aims to provide the much needed support to child headed families; families without visible source of income; and hawkers that are totally dependent on informal trade such as producing and selling crafts, artefacts and firewood to tourists.

Members of the media are invited to cover the handover as follows:

Site One:

Tseseng Village in the Batlokoa Royal Countil under Maluti A Phofung Local Municipality

Time: 10h30

Venue: Batlokoa Royal Council – Tseseng

Site Two:

Mabolela in the Bakoena Tribal Authority in Maluti A Phofung Local Municipality

Time:  13h00

Venue: Bakoena Royal Council

To confirm attendance, kindly liaise with Sipho Mkhwanazi on [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.

